FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX announces significant campus upgrades ahead of 2023 race
South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX can today announce details of their huge investment into the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the 2023 race on May 5-7th. A series of exciting upgrades include a brand-new premium hospitality Paddock Club building and the creation of the Formula 1® Team Village on the football field in the center of Hard Rock Stadium.
Jr III Racing Finishes on the Podium in First VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race
Jr III ("Junior Three") Racing had its first IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPSC) race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday which saw Bijoy Garg finish on the podium in third after qualifying on the pole - the first pole position of his racing career - in the No. 3 S2 Cyber Ligier JS P320.
What Does It Take to Broadcast a Formula 1 Race?
Formula 1 is one of the fastest sports in the world that is not easy to capture and broadcast. As digital technologies evolve, we can benefit from high-quality cameras, drones, and even helicopters that help broadcast the action. The audience can see what is going on inside the car, how it rides, and looks from the sky. People feel like they participate in a race thanks to cutting-edge broadcasting technologies. In this article, you will find the ins and outs of F1 filming.
Ron Silk Ready to Contend for NAPA Spring Sizzler Crown at Stafford
When Stafford Speedway kicks off its 2023 season with the 51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler®, Ron Silk is sure to be counted among the pre-race favorites. Silk and the #16 Blue Mountain Machine / Future Homes team finished third in last year’s Sizzler® and won the season ending NAPA Fall Final in September. With an average finish of 4.3 in three Stafford starts last season, Silk and his team are eager to return to the Connecticut half-mile facility.
Lindsey Garl Crowned Aqua Duck Ms. Motorsports 2023; Billy Pauch, Bruce Larson Meet & Greet Fans; Ryan Preece To Be ‘In The House’ For Day Two Of PPB Motorsports 2023 At Greater Phila. Expo Center
Lindsey Garl was crowned Ms. Motorsports 2023 on Friday, Day One of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show in Oaks, PA. Lindsey, of Reading, PA, was a popular winner among the 16 contestants in the Aqua Duck Water Transport-sponsored competition held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA Friday night. Aqua Duck Water Transport owner Todd Baer, PPB Motorsports 2023 Show Promoter Len Sammons, and Ms. Motorsports 2022 Morgan Rochelle-Bealer made the presentation to the new winner on stage.
Cadillac looking forward to debut in GTP class
After two years of planning, design and development, Cadillac Racing is eagerly anticipating beginning the new era of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class with its three Cadillac V-LMDh race cars at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Qualifying for the 61st edition of the...
NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented
Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
Champions and Individuals Honored at Race of Champions 2022 Season-Ending Celebration
The Race of Champions Series family of participants, officials and fans gathered at the Genesee River Restaurant & Reception Center in Mount Morris (NY) for an evening of awards, accolades and celebration to conclude the 2022 championship season, where over $50,000 in awards were passed out and special awards were presented.
Miguel Gomes Enjoys the Experience of Historic Arca Test at Daytona
Miguel Gomes had long dreamed to drive on the legendary Daytona International Speedway and he finally got a chance to make it into reality in mid January. The Portuguese driver made his United States debut as he became the latest EuroNASCAR driver to make the trip to NASCAR’s home country and try out America’s breed of stock cars through his participation in the ARCA Menards Series’ pre-season test with Fast Track Racing.
Speedway Motorsports Promotes Veteran Leadership
Speedway Motorsports officials announced promotions today recognizing outstanding professional performance at Dover Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, while also expanding leadership responsibilities across all Speedway Motorsports venues. Jim Hosfelt was named vice president of safety and security at Dover Motor Speedway and director of safety and security for Speedway Motorsports. Kenton Nelson maintains his position as vice president of events at Texas Motor Speedway and adds director of events for Speedway Motorsports to his role. Kyle Nelson was named vice president of operations at Texas Motor Speedway.
