Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Morning’ game

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Sunday called for a special legislative session to address the state’s property insurance crisis. The gathering is set to begin Jan. 30 and end no later than Feb. 5. Louisiana continues to be plagued by insurance woes, with insurers leaving or going out of business in the hurricane-stricken state. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon wants the Legislature to allocate at least $45 million into a newly created incentive fund aimed at luring insurance firms to the state. While lawmakers and Edwards hoped to address the situation during the regular legislative session in April, Donelon said it couldn’t wait. In order to attract insurance companies to Louisiana, they would have to get reinsurance, which is coverage bought to help ensure they can pay out claims. However, companies need to get reinsurance ahead of hurricane season, which starts June 1.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO