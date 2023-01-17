Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick — among the key storylines this season — got their first days on track with their new teams this week. Busch, Reddick and Austin Cindric participated in a tire test Monday and Tuesday at Circuit of the Americas. The session marked Busch’s first official laps with his Richard Childress Racing team. It also was Reddick’s first laps with his 23XI Racing team.

