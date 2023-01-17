ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Detroit Red Wings, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Will the Red Wings be able to extend Tyler Bertuzzi or will he be on the move?. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is in the final years of his two-year, $9.5 million deal. He’s one of many pending UFAs for the Red Wings – Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter, Oskar Sundqvist, Adam Erne, Olli Maatta, Jordan Oesterle, Robert Hagg, Jake Walman and Alex Nedeljkovic.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Giants had big issue with Philadelphia hotel before playoff game

The New York Giants’ day got off to a rough start Saturday thanks to a pretty significant issue with their team hotel. The Giants, staying in Philadelphia for Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Eagles, found themselves without running water, according to those on the scene. Thanks to a busted pipe, Giants players were unable to shower.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Tyler Cyr Signed

An overwhelming majority of Los Angeles Dodgers free agents have left the team this offseason, with Clayton Kershaw the lone member of the group to re-sign. Some of that has seemingly stemmed from the Dodgers apparent desire to remain below the $233 million luxury tax threshold for the 2023 season. However, the likelihood of accomplishing as much and resetting penalties was effectively washed away when an independent arbitrator reduced Trevor Bauer’s suspension to 194 games and reinstated him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Insider explains Lakers' NBA trade-deadline prospects

If you are a Los Angeles Lakers fan hoping the team can swing a blockbuster that makes a major impact on their season, you may want to have a more conservative outlook on roster changes ahead of the NBA trade deadline. On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski gave an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest. TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners Pick Up All-Star, World Series Champ on League Minimum

The Seattle Mariners have signed 2019 American League All-Star and 2016 World Series champion Tommy La Stella to the league minimum, after the infielder was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. The Giants will pay the remaining $11.5 million left on La Stella's contract, in the final year of the three-year deal.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Braves pitcher has new 'Major League'-inspired jersey number

Spencer Strider worships at the altar of Jobu like a proper man of culture. Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed this weekend that the Atlanta Braves pitcher Strider, who wore No. 65 over his first two MLB seasons, now has a new jersey number, No. 99. Toscano also revealed the inspiration behind the new number — Strider’s favorite movie is “Major League,” and he is a big fan of the character Rick Vaughn (who wears 99).
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling Victor Wembanyama The Best Player In The World: "Future Laker Ladies And Gentlemen"

Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was lavish in his praise for Victor Wembanyama, the sensational projected number-one pick of this year’s NBA Draft. The two linked up during the NBA Paris Game 2023 between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, and the legend took to Twitter to make his feelings clear about the French prodigy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NFL Playoffs: Wiesguy's 2 Picks and a Prop for Cowboys-49ers

We are getting a classic rivalry to close out this weekend of NFL playoff action. Here is hoping we get a classic game too. Dallas did a great job on the road last week at Tampa Bay, but the 49ers are at another level this season and come into the game on a long winning streak.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy