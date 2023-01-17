Read full article on original website
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Earliest Known 1963 Chevy Corvette Stingray Goes To Auction
The headliner for the Mecum Auctions Kissimmee 2023 auction event is the earliest known second-generation Chevrolet Corvette known to be sold to the public. Mecum expects the first Corvette Stingray, built in 1963, to sell between $600,000 and $800,000 at the end of its event, currently running until January 15.
C9 Chevrolet Corvette May Not Be All-Electric After All
The next-generation Chevrolet Corvette, internally called the C9, may not utilize an all-electric powertrain despite some earlier reports to the contrary. The latest rumor comes from AutoForecast Solutions (AFS), which also provides a tentative timeline for the C8's final years and when the C9 will enter series production. But let's back up and discuss that powertrain rumor.
Chevy's Controversial New Corvette E-Ray Set To Debut Next Week
One of the most exciting — and most divisive — upcoming cars officially has a release date. Per Chevrolet on Instagram, the Corvette E-Ray, the first hybrid to bear the legendary Corvette name, will hit the market next week. The sudden release date is a surprise across the...
Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado?
GM Design just dropped these images of what looks to be the next Chevy Silverado 1500. The post Did Chevy Just Reveal the 2025 Silverado? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
CNBC
GM reveals new Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid sports car, starting at over $104,000
General Motors' first-ever "electrified" Corvette will be available later this year, starting at more than $104,000, the automaker said Tuesday. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid will be the quickest production version ever of the American sports car. An all-electric Corvette is expected at some point, but GM has not...
Top Speed
Meet The New And Snazziest Harley-Davidson Nightster Yet
The Nightster is the youngest Harley-Davidson cruiser at the moment, as it’s been on sale for just nine months. But this hasn’t stopped the MoCo from amping things up. For 2023, the Nightster now comes in a new Special variant ripe with a number of updates that make it the snazziest Nightster to date. For reference, the Nightster moniker first came out 16 years ago in 2007, before being discontinued in 2012, and then resurrected in 2022 with the current Nightster.
Will a New Chevelle Destroy Blacktop On Roads Near You Soon?
A new Chevelle can be yours, but you're not going to get it from a Chevrolet factory floor. Instead, the Chevelle is a custom product with up to 1,500 horsepower. The post Will a New Chevelle Destroy Blacktop On Roads Near You Soon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
The fastest Corvette ever made is an all-wheel drive gas-electric hybrid
DETROIT (AP) — The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it’s not powered solely by a howling V8. The E-Ray is a gas electric hybrid, the first all-wheel-drive version of Chevrolet’s storied sports car with the front wheels running on an electric motor the traditional 6.2-liter V8 powering the back.
Albany Herald
The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is the first-ever hybrid Corvette
Exactly 70 years after the very first Chevrolet Corvette was unveiled in January, 1953, General Motors revealed the first Corvette with an electric motor on Tuesday. The front wheels of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray are powered by a 160 horsepower electric motor, while a 495 horsepower V8 gasoline engine powers the back wheels.
How Far Can The Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Drive On Electric Power Alone?
To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the iconic Corvette, Chevrolet launched the E-Ray on January 17, 2023. The E-Ray sports a 6.2-liter, small-block, V-8 engine that sends 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels, but that's not all. The E-Ray has a special secret that comes in the form of an electric motor that sends 160 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque to the front axle, bringing the total power and torque numbers for this e-AWD up to 655 HP and 595 lb-ft, respectively.
The Corvette is going hybrid – and that's making it even faster
The Corvette E-Ray is a mid-engine sportscar with a powerful V8 ... and a small electric motor up front. Meet the latest version of the venerable sports car model.
Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water
As a small truck, the 2022 Ford Maverick has been popular. But now, it's getting attention from the wrong places. The post Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford F-250 Six Door Is Rick Ross’s Newest Piece Of Art
It’s hard to remember when the Rick Ross automotive collection consisted of just 100 classic and vintage automobiles. Those were simpler times, and practically defined by the artist's innate ability to subvert expectations. He told us all that there was more plans in the making, and apparently he is a man of his word. Nowadays, that number has nearly doubled And now Mr. Ross just can’t seem to resist showing the people what sort of cars they might expect at the next Rick Ross auto show.
4 Tricks To Starting Your Diesel Truck in Cold Weather
These handy hacks might save you a lot of trouble in the dead of winter. The post 4 Tricks To Starting Your Diesel Truck in Cold Weather appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction
A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
Dodge Challenger Goes Off-Roading
Lifting a modern muscle car, or even a classic, is a thing of total lunacy. That’s what we like about this Dodge Challenger build from YouTuber Build It With Boose. Not only did the guy create such a masterpiece, he decided to take it for a real mudding adventure instead of just driving it on some mild hills or across the creek on a friend’s farm. That takes some guts because if you go off-roading hard enough, you’re definitely going to break something, especially on a build like this.
3 Reasons the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Is Worth the Price
Find out why paying a high price for the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 off-road truck is worth it. The post 3 Reasons the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Is Worth the Price appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
