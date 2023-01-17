Read full article on original website
Apple Just Gave The MacBook Pro A Big Performance Boost With New M2 Pro And M2 Max Chips
Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro update gives its pro-performance laptops the most power they've ever had. The upgrades go beyond just the Apple Silicon chips, though.
Should You Upgrade To The 2023 MacBook Pro M2?
Apple has just unveiled its new range of in-house chips. The M2 Pro and M2 Max build on the success of the basic M2 chip that launched last year. The M2 chip itself is a sequel to the M1, Apple's highly successful first attempt at making its own silicon hardware. The Pro features a 10- or 12-core CPU with up to 32 GB of unified memory and a GPU that can pack as many as 19 cores. The M2 Max takes things even further, featuring 12 cores as standard split between eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. Its GPU has up to 38 cores, and it contains up to 96 GB of unified memory. It's no surprise that it's been hailed by Apple as "the world's most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop."
Apple Reveals New Mac Mini With M2 And M2 Pro Chips At An Affordable Starting Price
As rumored, Apple has revealed a new Mac mini, and the company's latest M2 and M2 Pro SoCs are at the center of this bite-sized refresh.
How To Clean Your Mac Laptop
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. A Macbook is a mean machine — it's one of the best laptops around, and Apple continues to improve on it to ensure a superior experience. The icing on the cake is that it looks the part — Mac hardware is sleek and modern, and when you first get it, very shiny. But with use, your Mac's once-shiny surface starts to collect dust and smudges, and the ports start to accumulate grime. Not only does this make your laptop look less impressive than it is, but it's also very unsanitary — the University of Arizona researchers found that the average computer keyboard has 400 times more bacteria than a toilet seat (via Center for Research), and that's not hyperbole.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Microsoft Confirms Massive Layoffs, Cutting 10K Jobs
Microsoft has become the latest big tech company to confirm it is laying off thousands of workers. The layoffs are the largest the company has made in around eight years. This news follows a rough few months for the tech industry, which has seen major businesses like Meta, HP, and Amazon release thousands of staff in attempts to cut costs.
The 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Max Can Get Wildly Expensive
With the highest specs and all of the options selected, the price of the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Max can get inflated significantly depending on what you need.
Sony Has Revealed 13 New Titles Set To Launch On PlayStation VR2 This Year
PlayStation VR2 represents a pricey encore to one of the PS4's most exciting peripherals. In case you didn't hear the previous news, Sony announced a brand new headset designed for PlayStation 5, complete with new optics and sensors for an even more immersive gaming experience. It costs more than the console required to play it, to which many of you groaned.
Apple's Smart Home Roadmap Leaks With iPad-Style Smart Display Tipped
Rumors are circulating that Apple might release a smart tablet designed to control your smart home as well as more smart home products in the future.
Why Samsung Pay App On Some Galaxy Phones Is Better Than Other Tap-To-Pay Apps
Samsung Pay is just like Google and Apple's tap-to-pay systems, but it had one amazing feature that made it better than both of those. Then, Samsung killed it.
Samsung Self-Repair Program Expands To Galaxy S22, Galaxy Book Pro Laptops
As far as the right to repair goes, Samsung may be choosing a side, at least for several of their most popular devices.
Hidden Costs To Consider Before Buying A New Samsung Galaxy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Buying a new phone is always exciting. You're most likely getting an upgrade, and that often comes with a faster device, a better camera, and access to new features. If you're more of an Android fan than an Apple supporter, chances are that you want to get yourself a Galaxy phone, which is one of the leading Android phone brands. There are many ways to buy a Samsung phone, but did you know that getting one may come with hidden costs?
Google May Be Working On An AirTag Rival
Along with Apple AirTags, there have been some Android-centric object tracking options, but Google may be preparing its own first-party trackers.
How To Fix An Android Phone Clock Showing The Wrong Time
Android users can manually change the time presented by their devices, which comes in handy when, for example, traveling to a different time zone.
There Might Be Hidden Apps On Your Android Phone. Here's How To Find Them
Smartphones have become ubiquitous, thanks not only to their versatility and processing power, but also the apps that are available on those devices. A device's app ecosystem can make or break the user experience, which is why Apple and Google invest so much into their respective app stores. The app store is only the tip of the iceberg on Android, though. While Google has made it a little less trivial to use them, third-party app sources are still an option, and after installing an app, Android users often have a lot of control over how those apps are presented on their devices.
2023 Mercedes-Maybach S580 Review: Indulgence On Wheels
Mercedes' resurrected Maybach brand is only applied to its most lavish cars, and that goes beyond gadgets to raise questions about the true meaning of luxury.
How To Forward Text Messages On Your Android Phone
Since the rise of the smartphone, text messaging has become an integral part of day-to-day communication, both in our personal and professional lives. You use it to keep in touch with loved ones, let your boss know about unexpected emergencies, and even send in requests to your local radio station DJ.
