Read full article on original website
Related
UK’s Hotel Chocolat Defies Retail Slump, Will Open 50 New Stores
Hotel Chocolat said focusing on “quality over quantity” paid off during the holiday shopping season. The British omnichannel retailer of luxury chocolates and gifts said in a trading update that its comparable store sales in the United Kingdom rose 10% during the nine weeks ending Dec. 25. It...
Notch Raises $10M to Help Restaurants Go Digital
Notch has raised $10 million in its efforts to help the hospitality sector go digital. The company, which makes software for the food service industry, announced the funding — led by investment platform Portage — in a news release Thursday (Jan. 18). It comes as the restaurant industry is stepping up its efforts to drive digitization.
Procter & Gamble Sees No Shift in Consumers’ Private Label Trade-Down
Consumer packaged goods giant Procter & Gamble said it has no plans to change strategy as it continues to work through a difficult cost and operating environment. This, as the Cincinnati-based maker of Tide, Bounty, Pampers, Gillette and dozens of other household brands told investors its fiscal second quarter organic sales grew 5% for the three months ending Dec. 31 and that the belt-tightening changes adopted by many consumers had stabilized.
From Fundraises to Partnerships, BNPL for Business Is on the Move
A spate of funding rounds and partnerships herald a banner year for bringing buy now, pay later (BNPL) to B2B payments. The global momentum is underscored by headlines seen over the past few days. As PYMNTS reported last week, B2B BNPL startup Mondu has added $13 million to its Series...
Slumping Sales Could Stoke Retail Industry’s Appetite for Digital Efficiencies
With retailers posting their worst results in a year during their most important month for sales, the time for self-guided has arrived. Instead of cranking out discounts and relying on strapped consumers to chase deals, a growing number of retailers and brands are poised to take matters into their own hands to help them weather a storm that could last for months and, by many accounts, may even worsen.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Upstart Offers Tools to Promote ‘Omnichannel Car Buying’
Upstart is updating its auto retail platform to help dealers offer a simpler buying experience. The artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace announced the new applications in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. It’s part of a larger digital evolution for the car-buying experience as consumers struggle to find affordable automobiles.
BNPL Firm Tabby Raises $58M Series C for Expansion
Dubai-based FinTech Tabby has raised $58 million in a Series C funding round. Sequoia Capital India, STV, PayPal Ventures, Mubadala Investment Capital, Arbor Ventures, and Endeavor Catalyst all participated in the round, which values the Dubai-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm at $660 million. In a press release announcing...
Impel Raises $104M to Help Car Dealers Improve Digital Engagement
Impel has raised $104 million to grow its digital engagement software for automotive manufacturers, dealers and third-party marketplaces. The company will use the new capital to develop new products and pursue mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to meet the auto industry’s demand for automation and digital technology solutions, Impel said in a Tuesday (Jan. 17) press release.
B2B eCommerce Platform Oro Raises $13M
Oro has raised $13 million to help businesses enhance their B2B eCommerce offerings. “This investment will allow us to continue our mission in helping transform companies, digitizing their sales process, and expand to new markets,” Yoav Kutner, Oro’s CEO, said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. “As...
Allbirds Says eCommerce-Only Model Limits D2C Brands’ Growth Potential
As D2C brands build their followings, remaining digital-only can restrict their growth. In an interview with PYMNTS, Joey Zwillinger, co-founder and co-CEO of direct-to-consumer (D2C) footwear company Allbirds, which also has a traditional retail presence, noted that physical channels can be key to building trust in the brand, while third-party retail placements can expose new consumers to the products.
PayPal and Small Business Founders on the Power of Saying No
Never dismiss inspiration, planning, partners and a little luck when running a small business. That’s one takeaway from an engaging episode of PYMNTS SMB-TV featuring Stephanie Leshney and Tyler Leshney, president and “chief paternal officer,” respectively, of kid’s playtime bath products brand Dabble & Dollop. Joining the conversation hosted by PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was Ed Hallett, senior director of SMB Solutions at PayPal — a key part of this story.
Restaurants Are Closing the Digital Ordering Gap With Gen Z
Restaurants’ efforts to attract Generation Z to their digital channels appear to be paying off. Restaurants and their tech partners have been working hard throughout the past year to drive digital adoption with zoomers. For instance, United States’ leading restaurant aggregator DoorDash announced in April the launch of DashPass...
Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR
Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
Warm Weather and Warehouse Issues Stomp on Doc Martens’ Profits
Bootmaker Dr. Martens is blaming balmy weather and warehouse troubles for declining profits. In a trading update Thursday (Jan. 19), CEO Kenny Wilson said that while demand for the brand’s famous eight-eyelet boots remained resilient, its third-quarter revenue fell short of the British company’s expectations, leading it to rethink its digital strategy.
eGrocery Expands in the UK Even as Basket Sizes Shrink
This week in grocery, Ocado sees consumers cutting items from their list as competitors digitize. United Kingdom online grocer Ocado Retail, a joint venture between grocery technology company Ocado Group and British retailer Marks & Spencer, noted record high sales over this past holiday season. “We finished 2022 in a...
Global CBDC Real-Time Payment Network Launches in Davos
Leave it to the lofty inspirations of the World Economic Forum to come up with the Universal Digital Payments Network. This, as the new cross-border digital currency payments portal made its debut Thursday (Jan. 19) in the Swiss resort-turned-summit under the shortened “UDPN” moniker, with the equally ambitious goal of providing global interoperability between regulated stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
‘Massive’ B2B Marketplace Growth Spurs New BNPL for Business Pairing
Hokodo and Lemonway have partnered to help B2B marketplaces in Europe offer trade credit online. The collaboration on B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) will bring together Hokodo’s ability to evaluate a business’ buying power in real time and Lemonway’s services for reconciling payments and helping platforms with payment regulations compliance, the companies said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.
KLYM Raising $27M to Expand Working Capital Offering in LatAm
KLYM is reportedly raising $27 million to expand its working capital offering in Latin America. The Colombian FinTech, which was formerly known as OmniLatam, plans to use the new capital to expand in Brazil, Chile and Colombia and to start up in Mexico, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 19). “Cross-border supply...
Google Parent Alphabet Cutting 12K Jobs in ‘Different Economic Reality’
Google parent Alphabet is cutting 12,000 jobs as it adjusts to the current macroeconomic environment. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a Friday (Jan. 20) message to employees that the cuts will range across the company’s product areas, functions and regions. “Over the past two years we’ve...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0