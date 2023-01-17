Read full article on original website
Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR
Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
UK’s Hotel Chocolat Defies Retail Slump, Will Open 50 New Stores
Hotel Chocolat said focusing on “quality over quantity” paid off during the holiday shopping season. The British omnichannel retailer of luxury chocolates and gifts said in a trading update that its comparable store sales in the United Kingdom rose 10% during the nine weeks ending Dec. 25. It...
Digital-First Lab-Grown Diamond Retailer Vrai Brings Brand to Bergdorf, Saks and Beyond
Lab-grown diamonds are gaining ground with consumers and retailers as sustainability meets luxury online and in-store. If there’s one brand to watch, it’s VRAI (pronounced “vray” meaning “true” in French), which distills diamonds from carbon atomized in a plasma reactor and grows them into jewelry-grade gems. VRAI was acquired by Diamond Foundry in 2016 and operates as its own brand.
Upstart Offers Tools to Promote ‘Omnichannel Car Buying’
Upstart is updating its auto retail platform to help dealers offer a simpler buying experience. The artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace announced the new applications in a Thursday (Jan. 19) news release. It’s part of a larger digital evolution for the car-buying experience as consumers struggle to find affordable automobiles.
Slumping Sales Could Stoke Retail Industry’s Appetite for Digital Efficiencies
With retailers posting their worst results in a year during their most important month for sales, the time for self-guided has arrived. Instead of cranking out discounts and relying on strapped consumers to chase deals, a growing number of retailers and brands are poised to take matters into their own hands to help them weather a storm that could last for months and, by many accounts, may even worsen.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Global CBDC Real-Time Payment Network Launches in Davos
Leave it to the lofty inspirations of the World Economic Forum to come up with the Universal Digital Payments Network. This, as the new cross-border digital currency payments portal made its debut Thursday (Jan. 19) in the Swiss resort-turned-summit under the shortened “UDPN” moniker, with the equally ambitious goal of providing global interoperability between regulated stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
Crypto Industry Continues Balancing Contagion With Cleanup Post-FTX
Crypto continues battling through a historic shock to its system, while industry lessons accumulate. In just the past two weeks alone, bitcoin (BTC) has risen 30% on the year hitting a multi-month high, former FTX US president Brett Harrison has returned to the industry with a new startup backed by one-time FTX partner Anthony Scaramucci, and industry hedge funds ended the year down 50%.
From Supermarkets to Super Bowl, Mobile Wallets Hold Super App Clues
Whether it’s food, finances, or tickets to a football game, America’s highly connected consumers want it fast and they want it easy. While the ability to get pretty much anything done digitally has never been easier, the ability to do it in one place is still highly limited, at least in the U.S., where the typical mobile users will switch between a dozen different apps (or more) each day.
Citizens Names Mastercard Its Exclusive Payments Provider
Aiming to speed its innovation, Citizens Financial Group has made Mastercard its exclusive payments provider. In a newly expanded partnership, Mastercard has become the bank’s exclusive services provider and payment network across Citizen’s credit, debit and commercial portfolios, the companies said in a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release.
Payment Processing Glitches Top Pain Point for Subscription Businesses
It’s been a tough time for subscription businesses, especially for direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies focused on retail. PYMNTS’ research noted that the average subscription per retail subscriber dropped in September to 2.9, its lowest level since July 2021. We also measured a 2% dip in the share of consumers overall with retail subscriptions.
Marqeta Web Provisioning Aimed at Boosting Mobile Wallet Use
In a bid to simplify the checkout process, Marqeta said merchants can now let users make digital wallets payments without downloading another app. According to a Thursday (Jan. 19) press release from the global card issuing platform, the company’s new web push provisioning product removes a common pain point by eliminating the need for consumers to download an app in order to complete a transaction.
eGrocery Expands in the UK Even as Basket Sizes Shrink
This week in grocery, Ocado sees consumers cutting items from their list as competitors digitize. United Kingdom online grocer Ocado Retail, a joint venture between grocery technology company Ocado Group and British retailer Marks & Spencer, noted record high sales over this past holiday season. “We finished 2022 in a...
Department Stores Lead 1.1% Drop in December Retail Sales
U.S. retail sales fell for a second month in December as slumping department store receipts saw the key economic benchmark post its weakest tally in a year. Officially, the Census Bureau report released Wednesday (Jan. 18) showed a 1.1% decline from the previous month, which followed a downwardly revised 1% dip in November from the 0.6% drop originally reported.
AR Automation Can Help Small Business Retailers Fight Shopper Price ‘Rebellion’
Savvy small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may consider prioritizing automating accounts payable (AP)/accounts receivable (AR) systems to slash price tag hikes while dispensing of manual involvement headaches. Some companies are leveling off or rolling back price increases in the coming year after pandemic-related and supply chain issues precipitated rising costs...
KLYM Raising $27M to Expand Working Capital Offering in LatAm
KLYM is reportedly raising $27 million to expand its working capital offering in Latin America. The Colombian FinTech, which was formerly known as OmniLatam, plans to use the new capital to expand in Brazil, Chile and Colombia and to start up in Mexico, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Jan. 19). “Cross-border supply...
Airline Industry Rivals Become Tech Innovation Partners With Shared API Hub
A new application programming interface (API) hub is uniting companies to help their technology take off. API hub provider Rapid and trade group International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release that the IATA’s new Open AI Hub will boost innovation across the industry.
Allbirds Says eCommerce-Only Model Limits D2C Brands’ Growth Potential
As D2C brands build their followings, remaining digital-only can restrict their growth. In an interview with PYMNTS, Joey Zwillinger, co-founder and co-CEO of direct-to-consumer (D2C) footwear company Allbirds, which also has a traditional retail presence, noted that physical channels can be key to building trust in the brand, while third-party retail placements can expose new consumers to the products.
More Consumers Use Digital Wallets for Healthcare Expenses
Healthcare providers may consider increasing digital wallet acceptance as patients increasingly opt for the payment method. The latest PYMNTS/ACI Worldwide collaboration, “The Mobile Wallet Challenge: Replacing Physical With Digital,” tracks the current share of consumers using a mobile wallet to pay select bills. However, that figure alone doesn’t...
PayPal and Small Business Founders on the Power of Saying No
Never dismiss inspiration, planning, partners and a little luck when running a small business. That’s one takeaway from an engaging episode of PYMNTS SMB-TV featuring Stephanie Leshney and Tyler Leshney, president and “chief paternal officer,” respectively, of kid’s playtime bath products brand Dabble & Dollop. Joining the conversation hosted by PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was Ed Hallett, senior director of SMB Solutions at PayPal — a key part of this story.
