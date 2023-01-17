ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

W-B Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series at Mohegan Sun Arena May 5– 7

By Bill O'Boyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZRQt_0kHX0zZ300

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — This. Is. Monster Jam™!

The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motor sports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Wilkes-Barre for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on May 5-7

At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

Tickets are available at — www.ticketmaster.com — with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting Jan. 17, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Jan. 24.

Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Tickets will also be available in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena starting on Jan. 24, at 10 a.m.

The excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party held on Saturday and Sunday. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, and take pictures.

New for 2023 activities included the Sand Box play area, UNOH tire demonstration, coloring and temporary tattoo station, and new photo ops, including the chance to take a photo with the Series trophy.

This fun-filled experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

Wilkes-Barre fans will be on the edge of their seats as world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions.

The Arena Series Central Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2023 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Nashville on July 1.

The Arena Championship Series Central features eight skilled athletes fighting for the championship while putting on a spectacle, constantly innovating and always entertaining.

• Reigning Monster Jam World Finals Racing champion Brandon Vinson in the legendary Grave Digger® aims to repeat as series champion.

• Fan-favorite Coty Saucier hopes to burn down the competition in Dragon®.

• Jamie Sullivan makes her Monster Jam debut behind the wheel of Monster Mutt® Dalmatian.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to experience Monster Jam Trackside approximately one hour before the event start time. Featured festivities include competition previews, driver interviews, opening ceremonies and power rush truck introductions.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world.

Schedule

Friday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Pit Party 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Sunday, May 7, 1 p.m.; Pit Party 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena | 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes Barre Township.

Truck lineup: Grave Digger® driven by Brandon Vinson; Dragon™ driven by Coty Saucier; Just Get-Er-Done driven by Brandan Tulachka; Megalodon® driven by Mikayla Tulachka; Wild Side driven by Zack Garner; Terminal Velocity driven by Jon Zimmer Jr.; Monster Mutt® Dalmatian driven by Jamie Sullivan; 1 truck/driver TBA

** Truck and driver line-up subject to change

