Let's be real: You're either here because you're entirely new to the game and want to start off on the right foot, or you're looking for the current best healer job meta to tackle the new high-end content. Maybe you're looking to switch jobs for the upcoming new Ultimate — maybe you're looking to get into raiding for the first time — or, maybe, your static desperately needs a new healer, you can't stand another week of recruiting, and you just want to hop into the role with the best toolkit available.

9 DAYS AGO