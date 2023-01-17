Read full article on original website
What That Final Song In The Last Of Us Episode 1 Really Means
The first episode of "The Last of Us" live-action series not only wowed critics but smashed records for HBO. And fans are still busy scouring the episode for hints and easter eggs. One of these clues is only recognizable by those who played the game, and is presented at the very end of the episode.
How Final Fantasy X's Producer Really Feels About The Game's Most Awkward Scene
For anyone who's ever taken an awkward stab at fake laughter only for it to devolve into real laughter, there's an infamous moment in gaming that may just hit home. Two of the characters from "Final Fantasy X" are the subject of many laughing fits due to an amusing scene that fans love to tease to this day.
The Last Of Us Episode 1 Review: Future Days
Pros Spectacular performances from the entire cast Intense action and horror, grounded in human emotion and fear Subverts expectations and builds cleverly off of the games Cons A lot of exposition is thrown out quickly about the new state of the world, which may be daunting for newcomers. HBO's adaptation...
The Game Boy Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
Unfortunately, Nintendo's ultra-successful Game Boy is now more than 30 years old. True, this means that time continues to march ever onward, but, on the bright side, it also means that there are interesting statistics to look over regarding the console's time on the market. The Game Boy sold more...
Dead Space Remake's Launch Trailer Has Fans Ready To Be Scared Again
The "Dead Space" remake's release is right around the corner, and game makers hyped things up with a launch trailer to get fans in the mood to be spooked. On January 12, the newest trailer for the game, "Humanity Ends Here," was released. The nearly two-minute trailer highlighted some of the improvements from the original, like the once-silent protagonist who will finally have a voice.
Final Fantasy 14: What's The Best Healer Job?
Let's be real: You're either here because you're entirely new to the game and want to start off on the right foot, or you're looking for the current best healer job meta to tackle the new high-end content. Maybe you're looking to switch jobs for the upcoming new Ultimate — maybe you're looking to get into raiding for the first time — or, maybe, your static desperately needs a new healer, you can't stand another week of recruiting, and you just want to hop into the role with the best toolkit available.
AI Reveals What Final Fight Looks Like As A 70s Movie
Originally released in 1989, "Final Fight" proved to be a popular beat-'em-up upon its debut in arcades. Originally intended to be a sequel to the original "Street Fighter" game, the brutal "Final Fight" revolved around a ragtag gang of fighters — Mike Haggar, Cody Travers, and Guy — who are tasked with rescuing a kidnapped woman. In other words, the series' earliest installments leaned heavily into the Hollywood tropes of the era. These characters, each with wildly different backgrounds and practicing different fighting styles, would later make numerous appearances in both the sequels to "Final Fight" and various Capcom titles, including a number of "Street Fighter" installments.
Fire Emblem Engage's Alfred Has A Surprising Connection To A Stranger Things Star
At first glance, gamers would have no way of knowing about a surprising connection between "Fire Emblem Engage" – the next chapter in the series – and the hit show "Stranger Things." The two pieces of entertainment don't share any significant crossover – one is a tactical RPG and the other is a mystery thriller, not to mention the fact that they're completely different mediums of entertainment. Both share some elements of fantasy, but other than that, they're as different as night and day. To the surprise of many fans, a hidden thread binds them together – and it's incredibly easy to miss.
Marvel's Avengers Wants $14 To Remove Thor's Helmet. Will You Pay It?
Despite "Marvel's Avengers" bombing in sales upon release, the title is still pushing on attempting to forge a path to success. Publisher Square Enix has tried to inject some life into the game since its ill-fated launch, making it available on Game Pass and even adding fan-favorite characters such as Spider-Man. However, while some seemed pleased about its appearance on Game Pass, it ultimately seemed to do little to improve the game's fortunes. And the addition of Spider-Man has proved mostly disappointing for players. Now, Square Enix is again attempting to revive interest in the game by adding some new cosmetics.
‘The Witcher’ Recasting is Like ‘Doctor Who’ According to This Cast Member
Minnie Driver enters 'The Witcher' franchise just as its fandom is kicking up a fuss about one character being recast. But she's a genuine fan, too.
Zelda: Majora's Mask Actually Has Hidden Voice Command Features
The two "Zelda" games that released on the Nintendo 64 — "Ocarina of Time" and "Majora's Mask" — were the first in the series set in a 3D space. They were not the first "Zelda" games to hide secrets throughout their worlds, though, a feature of the games since the series' inception. Quite a bit of time has passed since the N64's "Zelda" entries came out, long enough for practically everything hidden in-game to be unveiled. But not every secret is something players can find in Hyrule.
John Wick Director Joins Rainbow Six And Fans Have A Lot To Say
There've been several great video game adaptations recently, with HBO's "The Last of Us" being the latest. The "Rainbow Six" franchise is looking to add to those numbers, and Paramount brought Chad Stahelski, the director of the "John Wick" movies, on board to do so (via The Hollywood Reporter). Unsurprisingly, fans had many thoughts about the.
Netflix co-CEO: ‘We have never canceled a successful show’
Netflix executives like co-CEO Ted Sarandos have probably seen it by now. You kind of can’t miss it, as it’s standing directly across the street from the streaming giant’s corporate office in Los Angeles — a “Save Warrior Nun” billboard that fans of the show chipped in to buy, in response to Netflix unceremoniously canceling the show in recent weeks. It was a cancellation that came, by the way, despite the show enjoying (by one estimate) some of Netflix’s best audience scores in history.
Markiplier Is Making A Movie
YouTube star Markiplier is adding another jewel in his creative crown – the YouTube star announced that he has a film in the works during his live stream of "Crimson Snow" on January 12. It's official: Markiplier is making a movie. About halfway through playing some "Crimson Snow" in...
The Best First-Person Shooter Games Of 2022
Though the biggest video game releases of 2022 mostly landed in other genres, it was still a solid year for the first-person shooter. Games like "Elden Ring" and "God of War Ragnarok" have dominated conversations and "game of the year" lists, but if you're someone who simply enjoys classic FPS action, you're still in luck. In fact, 2022 saw one of the most diverse collections of first-person shooters in recent memory, ensuring that there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Is Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Star Wars: Jedi Survivor" is finally on the way to "Star Wars" fans and gamers. The highly anticipated follow-up to "Jedi: Fallen Order" arrives on March 17 and is already looking to be a worthy successor to a game that won praise from critics for its solid combat and story. Fans are ready to wield a lightsaber – or two – against the forces of the Empire again, and owners of the Nintendo Switch are no exception. The question, of course, is whether or not they'll be able to.
Open World Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023 And Beyond
The concept of open world games first exploded in a major way with the release of "Grand Theft Auto 3" in 2001. It was most people's first real exposure to being able to freely explore a large 3D world that featured a variety of missions to take on at any given time — or just cause random havoc. As time went on, open world games became much more common and began to include almost every existing genre.
Persona 3 Portable Vs. Persona 3 FES: What's The Difference?
A new version of "Persona 3 Portable" released on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in early 2023. This popular JRPG has seen several iterations over the years. The original "Persona 3" launched on the PlayStation 2 back in 2006. Then an enhanced edition called "Persona 3 FES" came out in 2007, followed by another variety initially made for the PSP called "Persona 3 Portable" in 2009. While they share the same name, 2023's "Persona 3 Portable" has a few upgrades not found in the older PSP version.
The Best Audio Settings For Warzone 2.0
You better fine-tune your audio settings in "Warzone 2.0." Otherwise, you'll be giving players who do the upper hand in battle. It seems that audio mixing has always been an issue with Activision's "Call of Duty" battle royale titles, as Dr Disrespect famously made clear during a 2020 live stream.
Is One Piece Odyssey Canon?
Those that are invested in the long-spanning "One Piece" universe may be interested in not only knowing if "One Piece Odyssey" lives up to the praise from early reviews, but just how the events of the game will affect the Straw Hat Pirates in their anime and manga adventures. After all, the game's official website points out that the game was produced with contributions from "One Piece" author Eiichiro Oda.
