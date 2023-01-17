ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

cenlanow.com

Monroe woman found intoxicated on highway by police; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According to authorities,...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Wanted felon leads authorities on high-speed chase in Ouachita Parish; crashes vehicle

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, around 1 PM, the West Monroe Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Aubrey Blane Powell. Powell, who was wanted on numerous warrants by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshall’s Office, allegedly refused to stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase. According to authorities, Powell lost control of the vehicle during the chase, crashing the car on Griggs Road in Calhoun, La.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Authorities arrest 2 suspects in January 10th Mangham shooting; more arrests are pending

UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, detectives of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 20-year-old Kobe Holland was arrested on January 11, 2023, for Attempted First-Degree Murder and 21-year-old Ladamien Moffit was arrested on January 18, 2023, for Carrying a Firearm on School Property and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.
MANGHAM, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe restaurant owner receives the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Monroe native Cory Bahr received the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award during the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee, and Heritage Catering in Monroe, La.
MONROE, LA

