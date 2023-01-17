Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cenlanow.com
Monroe woman found intoxicated on highway by police; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, around 7:44 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Highway 165, near the Bastrop exit, in reference to a woman walking in and out of traffic. Upon arrival, officers located the woman and she was staggering on the highway. According to authorities,...
cenlanow.com
Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the home. The...
cenlanow.com
Driver of 18-wheeler accused of hitting, killing 3 Southern band members arrested
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The driver of the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three Southern University Human Jukebox band members in December was arrested on three counts of negligent homicide. Jail records show Clyde Gay, 63, of Coushatta was booked on Jan. 12 and his bond was set...
cenlanow.com
Union Parish woman wanted for Extortion and Filing False Police Report, deputies say
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — In August 2022, Joanna D. Allen contacted the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office to report that her vehicle was stolen. As deputies investigated the vehicle burglary complaint, they discovered that Allen’s vehicle was not stolen and that her car was taken to a salvage yard by an acquaintance, per Allen’s request.
cenlanow.com
Wanted felon leads authorities on high-speed chase in Ouachita Parish; crashes vehicle
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, around 1 PM, the West Monroe Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Aubrey Blane Powell. Powell, who was wanted on numerous warrants by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshall’s Office, allegedly refused to stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase. According to authorities, Powell lost control of the vehicle during the chase, crashing the car on Griggs Road in Calhoun, La.
cenlanow.com
Authorities arrest 2 suspects in January 10th Mangham shooting; more arrests are pending
UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, detectives of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 20-year-old Kobe Holland was arrested on January 11, 2023, for Attempted First-Degree Murder and 21-year-old Ladamien Moffit was arrested on January 18, 2023, for Carrying a Firearm on School Property and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.
cenlanow.com
Monroe PD’s shooting investigation lands man in jail for allegedly possessing firearm and over 2 pounds of narcotics
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, detectives of the Monroe Police Department were investigating a shooting that took place near a residence on Joe G. Drive. According to authorities, they obtained a search warrant for the residence and located over two pounds of marijuana and a VSKA 7.62 x 39 pistol.
cenlanow.com
Man dies in tree-cutting accident on West Deborah Drive, Monroe authorities confirm
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, a man has died due to a tree-cutting accident that took place. Officials confirmed that the tree-cutter mistakenly cut himself with a chainsaw. Authorities are not releasing the name of the deceased or the company he was employed with. The deceased’s family has...
cenlanow.com
Monroe restaurant owner receives the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Monroe native Cory Bahr received the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award during the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee, and Heritage Catering in Monroe, La.
cenlanow.com
Farmerville Lions Club to host Chili lunch to benefit local Boys and Girls Club on January 20th
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, from 11 AM to 2 PM, the Farmerville Lions Club will host a Chili lunch that will benefit the Boys and Girls Club in the area. The event will take place at the LSU Extension Center which is located at 210 East Water Street in Farmerville, La.
Comments / 0