The Best Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Alternatives
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is a highly decent piece of equipment, but if you'd rather not shell out the cash, we have a few fine alternatives.
Here's How To Livestream Games From Your Nintendo Switch
Though it'll take a bit more effort when compared to the Xbox's dedicated streaming menu, it is possible to livestream your Switch gameplay sessions.
How To Start A Twitch Livestream From Your Xbox
If you want to stream an Xbox game on Twitch, you don't need a capture card or a fancy setup. Microsoft has a built-in Twitch integration that's easy to set up.
How To Use Parental Controls On Your Child's iPhone, iPad, Or iPod Touch
If you have an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch your child regularly uses, you can access their settings.
Xbox Game Bar Shortcuts You Should Know On Windows 11
The Xbox Game Bar in Windows 11 is a valuable tool to use for gaming and can be useful in other applications as well. We'll show you all the shortcuts.
The Easy Method To Factory Reset Your Xbox Series X Or S
The Xbox Series X and Series S make it very easy to perform a factory reset. In most cases, it's as simple as following on-screen prompts.
How To Cancel Your Xbox Game Pass Membership
Xbox Game Pass gives you access to hundreds of games, but the cost can add up. Here's how to cancel your recurring membership if you need a break.
How To Change The Volume On Your TV Using Your Xbox Series X|S
If you want to have your Xbox control your TV's volume, you can do it using HDMI-CEC and you can pair it with Alexa or Google Assistant. We'll show you how.
Here's How To Redeem Microsoft Rewards For Free Game Pass Memberships On Your Xbox
You can earn Microsoft Rewards for anything from launching the mobile app to buying games. Here's how you can use those points for your Game Pass subscription.
Moonscars (Switch) Review: Stick With It
Pros Bleakly gorgeous art style and animations Somewhat complex but enjoyable combat system Surreal but interesting story Clever twists on a familiar gameplay loop Cons Much of the early game isn’t fun Takes a long time to find its groove Extreme performance issues at times Unnecessarily annoying checkpoint placement.
Why Samsung Pay App On Some Galaxy Phones Is Better Than Other Tap-To-Pay Apps
Samsung Pay is just like Google and Apple's tap-to-pay systems, but it had one amazing feature that made it better than both of those. Then, Samsung killed it.
Here's How To Factory Reset Your Apple Watch
Looking to sell or trade your Apple Watch to a friend or stranger? There's a few steps you'll want to take to reset your watch and protect your data.
Hidden Costs To Consider Before Buying A New iPhone
Buying a new iPhone is an expensive proposition from the get-go, but beyond just the phone's MSRP, there are plenty of additional costs that add up as well.
Apple's Smart Home Roadmap Leaks With iPad-Style Smart Display Tipped
Rumors are circulating that Apple might release a smart tablet designed to control your smart home as well as more smart home products in the future.
Apple Reveals New HomePod With Next Level Audio Quality In Another Surprise Announcement
Apple's full-size HomePod returns, with the second-generation Siri smart speaker gaining Matter support among other improvements.
Apple Reportedly Puts AR Glasses On Back Burner As It Plots Less Expensive, Mixed-Reality Headset
Shifting strategy in favor of an affordable mixed-reality headset, Apple may be refocusing plans away from the rumored AR glasses reportedly in production.
Apple Just Gave The MacBook Pro A Big Performance Boost With New M2 Pro And M2 Max Chips
Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro update gives its pro-performance laptops the most power they've ever had. The upgrades go beyond just the Apple Silicon chips, though.
Why Microsoft Outlook's Scheduling Assistant Is A Great Work Productivity Tool
Microsoft Outlook comes with a scheduling assistant that can help you with everything from outgoing emails to meetings. We'll show you all the things it can do.
Samsung Self-Repair Program Expands To Galaxy S22, Galaxy Book Pro Laptops
As far as the right to repair goes, Samsung may be choosing a side, at least for several of their most popular devices.
Apple Reveals New Mac Mini With M2 And M2 Pro Chips At An Affordable Starting Price
As rumored, Apple has revealed a new Mac mini, and the company's latest M2 and M2 Pro SoCs are at the center of this bite-sized refresh.
