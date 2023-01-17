Read full article on original website
Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing
A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the...
One-of-a-kind Pontiac Grand Prix NASCAR-style coupe up for auction
The only 1986 Pontiac Grand Prix 2+2 built in black will be crossing the auction block at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida.
NASCAR Hall of Fame Welcomes Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff, Kirk Shelmerdine
McGriff, 95, raced successfully for decades on the West Coast and made occasional runs in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kenseth won the Cup championship in 2003, won 39 Cup races. Shelmerdine was a standout along Cup pit rows in the 1980s and ’90s, guiding the Richard Childress Racing crew and driver Dale Earnhardt.
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Tony Stewart's NASCAR Hall of Fame Speech Featured a Hilarious Shout-Out to All His Ex-Girlfriends
Back in January 2020, Tony Stewart was one of the five people who made stock car racing history as an inductee into the 11th class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. For his induction speech, Tony took a brief, emotional trip down memory lane, but in classic Stewart fashion, he also snuck in a well-timed wisecrack about his ex-girlfriends.
1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona muscle car sold for record $1.43 million
A unique 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona was auctioned at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida, for $1.43 million, setting a record for the model.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction
A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
Friday 5: Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick get early start with new teams
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick — among the key storylines this season — got their first days on track with their new teams this week. Busch, Reddick and Austin Cindric participated in a tire test Monday and Tuesday at Circuit of the Americas. The session marked Busch’s first official laps with his Richard Childress Racing team. It also was Reddick’s first laps with his 23XI Racing team.
NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: TV Schedule (January 2023)
The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Induction Ceremony will air LIVE tonight. NASCAR is entering it’s 75 anniversary season in 2023. And on January 20th, 2023, the sport honors it’s history. View the tv schedule and inductees below. Tonight, NASCAR will honor the greats of the...
Christopher Bell Announces New Racing Venture
It feels that this generation of drivers in NASCAR just loves racing in all forms. Christopher Bell has a new racing venture to prove it. The 28-year-old Cup Series driver has his roots, like many stock car drivers, on the dirt. The Oklahoma native began his driving career in micro...
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
Kasey Kahne returns full-time to World of Outlaws sprint cars in 2023
After being sidelined for more than half of his rookie season in the World of Outlaws, Kasey Kahne will once again attempt to run the full 80+ race schedule in 2023 in the No. 9 Kasey Kahne Racing (KKR) car. He will compete alongside four-time defending champion Brad Sweet, who has won all his titles with Kahne’s team.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Positive Steps Forward into the Rolex 24
A new season – and Corvette Racing’s 25th – will see Antonio Garcia and the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R start fourth in class for next weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. During Sunday’s 15-minute qualifying session, Garcia posted a best lap of 1:48.077 (118.582...
Natalie Decker suggests NASCAR doesn’t support women; Post deleted
A TikTok video from the NASCAR driver has brought some controversy. NASCAR driver Natalie Decker has stirred up the internet. On Saturday, she posted a video to TikTok. In the video, she hinted that NASCAR doesn’t support women. View a screenshot of the video below. The video opens with...
NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented
Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kirk Shelmerdine, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Dale Earnhardt's Crew Chief, Talks About What Made "The Intimidator" a Legend
On Friday night, Kirk Shelmerdine will officially be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame alongside Matt Kenseth, the 2003 Cup Series champion, and 95-year-old Hershel McGriff, who was named in the "NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers" list released in 1998. Unlike his two co-inductees, Shelmerdine is not being honored for what he did behind the wheel of a stock car, but rather for his prowess as a NASCAR crew chief.
Nominations Set, Voting Opens for Regional Arpy Awards, the RPM Outstanding Event of the Year and the 47th Annual Auto-Racing Promoter of the Year
The nomination ballot has been set for the 47th Annual Auto Racing Promoter of the Year, regional Auto Racing Promoter’s of the Year and the RPM Outstanding Event of the Year and is released below. Voting begins today and will run through midnight on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 to...
