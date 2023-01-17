ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Motorious

Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing

A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
LEWISVILLE, TX
msn.com

NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes three new members

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As NASCAR celebrates its 75th anniversary season, its Hall of Fame inducted three men whose careers collectively spanned from the sport’s beginnings to recent times. Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff and Kirk Shelmerdine were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, becoming the...
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Hall of Fame Welcomes Matt Kenseth, Hershel McGriff, Kirk Shelmerdine

McGriff, 95, raced successfully for decades on the West Coast and made occasional runs in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kenseth won the Cup championship in 2003, won 39 Cup races. Shelmerdine was a standout along Cup pit rows in the 1980s and ’90s, guiding the Richard Childress Racing crew and driver Dale Earnhardt.
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MotorAuthority

Jimmie Johnson's 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS NASCAR race car heads to auction

A 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS race car driven by NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is heading to auction with RM Sotheby's. It will be offered at the company's Phoenix, Arizona, sale on Jan. 26. Johnson won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships during his full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports, tying Richard Petty...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Friday 5: Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick get early start with new teams

Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick — among the key storylines this season — got their first days on track with their new teams this week. Busch, Reddick and Austin Cindric participated in a tire test Monday and Tuesday at Circuit of the Americas. The session marked Busch’s first official laps with his Richard Childress Racing team. It also was Reddick’s first laps with his 23XI Racing team.
Outsider.com

Christopher Bell Announces New Racing Venture

It feels that this generation of drivers in NASCAR just loves racing in all forms. Christopher Bell has a new racing venture to prove it. The 28-year-old Cup Series driver has his roots, like many stock car drivers, on the dirt. The Oklahoma native began his driving career in micro...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Sports

Kasey Kahne returns full-time to World of Outlaws sprint cars in 2023

After being sidelined for more than half of his rookie season in the World of Outlaws, Kasey Kahne will once again attempt to run the full 80+ race schedule in 2023 in the No. 9 Kasey Kahne Racing (KKR) car. He will compete alongside four-time defending champion Brad Sweet, who has won all his titles with Kahne’s team.
OREGON STATE
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented

Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
FanBuzz

Kirk Shelmerdine, NASCAR Hall of Famer and Dale Earnhardt's Crew Chief, Talks About What Made "The Intimidator" a Legend

On Friday night, Kirk Shelmerdine will officially be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame alongside Matt Kenseth, the 2003 Cup Series champion, and 95-year-old Hershel McGriff, who was named in the "NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers" list released in 1998. Unlike his two co-inductees, Shelmerdine is not being honored for what he did behind the wheel of a stock car, but rather for his prowess as a NASCAR crew chief.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

