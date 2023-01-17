LARAMIE, Wyo. — A slow start to open both halves of play proved fatal for the Wyoming Cowgirls on Saturday night, as San Diego State held them off 73–66 in Laramie. San Diego State jumped out to an early 8–1 lead as the Cowgirls started 0-for-8 from the floor. The Aztecs led 8–3 at the first media timeout, as a Quinn Weidemann layup finally lifted the lid for Wyoming. Out of the timeout, the Cowgirls continued to struggle on the offensive end and called a timeout with two minutes to go in the quarter, trailing 14–5 after back-to-back 3-pointers from SDSU.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO