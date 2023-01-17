Read full article on original website
Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/13/23–1/20/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
After chance of snow tonight, mostly sunny skies predicted for Cheyenne in coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have a chance of seeing some snow tonight, though the clouds are mostly expected to clear up in the coming days. Tonight, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne reports a 40% chance of snow, with a 30% chance continuing into early Monday morning. The Cheyenne area is predicted to see a high temperature of 35 degrees, with a low of 15.
Cheyenne to have mostly sunny weekend ending with possibility of snow
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents will have a mostly sunny weekend with the possibility of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 20, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 28 and north-northwest winds at 5 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 12 and northwest winds at 5–10 mph.
Cheyenne expected to see snow Sunday night
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have seen plenty of winter weather over the past few weeks and can expect to see even more this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a slight chance of snow today will turn into a likelihood by Sunday night. On Sunday,...
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/20/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Erika Martinez – Failure to...
Obituaries: Quillen; Muhlenbruck; Calvetti
Brandon “Brad” Henry Quillen: February 10, 1982 – January 14, 2023. Brandon “Brad” Henry Quillen, 40, of Cheyenne, died January 14, 2023, in Cheyenne. He was born February 10, 1982, in Cheyenne. Brad worked construction around the area installing drywall and steel stud framing. He...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/19/23–1/20/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Texas Roadhouse to host fundraiser for Cheyenne’s Day of Giving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Texas Roadhouse in Cheyenne is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to support the city’s Day of Giving. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the restaurant’s 1931 Bluegrass Circle location. Residents can purchase tickets ahead of time for $16 each and receive a lunch of BBQ pulled pork, corn, a Caesar salad and a roll, with a drink included for dine-in orders.
Cheyenne Police Department seeking public aid regarding recent burglaries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a recent surge of burglaries where criminals are targeting valuable items left inside vehicles. In the past 30 days, the department has received more than 50 reports of these incidents throughout Cheyenne. In over half of these cases, vehicle windows were broken, while other vehicles were accessed through unlocked doors.
Clutch free throw by Reynolds lifts Wyoming Cowboys over rival Rams
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys used a free throw by Noah Reynolds with 2.6 seconds left and an inbound pass breakup from Hunter Maldonado to earn a thrilling 58-57 win over Colorado State on Saturday, all in front of the largest crowd of the season. “In the Border...
Slow start dooms Cowgirls vs. San Diego State
LARAMIE, Wyo. — A slow start to open both halves of play proved fatal for the Wyoming Cowgirls on Saturday night, as San Diego State held them off 73–66 in Laramie. San Diego State jumped out to an early 8–1 lead as the Cowgirls started 0-for-8 from the floor. The Aztecs led 8–3 at the first media timeout, as a Quinn Weidemann layup finally lifted the lid for Wyoming. Out of the timeout, the Cowgirls continued to struggle on the offensive end and called a timeout with two minutes to go in the quarter, trailing 14–5 after back-to-back 3-pointers from SDSU.
