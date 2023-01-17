Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night.

Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1200 block of Arisha Drive in Kissimmee.

When they arrived, they located a male victim who was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Deputies said the incident appears isolated and there is no threat to the public.

More details will be available as the investigation progresses, according to deputies.

