Jeff Brohm, Louisville football add Eastern lineman Quintez Thomas to 2023 recruiting class

Another Louisville native has decided to stay home and play for first-year U of L football coach Jeff Brohm.

Quintez Thomas, a two-way lineman at Eastern High School, announced Monday night that he will play for the Cardinals as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-5, 370-pound senior had several scholarship offers to play at the Division II and NAIA levels, but his final decision came down to Louisville and Kentucky, which also offered him a roster spot as a preferred walk-on.

U of L prevailed, Thomas said during an Instagram livestream, because of his relationship with defensive line coach Mark Ivey, a Scott Satterfield hire whom Brohm retained after taking over the program in December.

"He's been recruiting me like crazy (for two years)," Thomas said of Ivey. "The vibe there is just amazing."

As an offensive lineman, Thomas was one of four Eastern players to earn All-District honors after the Eagles finished their 2022 season with a 4-7 record. In nine games as a defensive lineman, he tallied 79 tackles (43 unassisted), five tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Thomas is the latest in a line of Kentucky high school standouts to follow Brohm to his alma mater. Since taking over at U of L, the former Cardinals quarterback has signed All-State defensive linemen Micah Carter (St. Xavier) and Saadiq Clements (Henderson County) to his 2023 recruiting class. He has also added defensive end Stephen Herron Jr. (Trinity) and defensive back Devin Neal Jr. (Fredrick Douglass) through the NCAA transfer portal.

