actionnewsnow.com
Paradise police make 3 separate DUI arrests during Saturday night shift
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Police Department says that during the night shift, from Saturday night to Sunday morning, they made three separate, unrelated DUI arrests. PPD would like to remind everyone that DUI crashes kill around one person every 45 minutes in the US, according to NHTSA. “Studies show...
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County Search and Rescue helps drivers stuck on Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team says that they were able to help some people out that were stuck in the snow on Saturday in the Butte Meadows area. BCSSR says that above 5,000 feet there is still a lot of snow, and...
actionnewsnow.com
Icy roads lead to several morning crashes in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. 8:30 A.M. UPDATE - Law enforcement is responding to a series of crashes on slick roads Thursday morning. Redding Police Department said Highway 273 was temporarily closed between Girvan Road and Canyon Road due to a crash around 7:30 a.m. Photos by Redding Police Department showed a pickup...
krcrtv.com
CHP holds first in-person driving seminar for adults 65 and older since the pandemic
REDDING. Calif. — This upcoming Thursday, January 26th, the ‘Age Well and Drive Safe’ presentation will be given at Simpson College for the first time in person since the pandemic. Since 2011, California Highway Patrol has given this presentation statewide to help provide older drivers tips for driving safe and longer.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist crashes after taking off from officers at high speeds
CORNING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after taking off from officers at speeds of more than 100 mph and crashing Monday night, according to the Corning Police Department. Officers were patrolling Barham Avenue and Samson Avenue around 9:45 p.m. due to recent drug activity in the...
actionnewsnow.com
I-5 ramp in Redding reopens after repairs
REDDING, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - The northbound Interstate 5 ramp to westbound Highway 44 was closed for several hours Thursday for repairs, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said the ramp was damaged in a crash Thursday morning, prompting crews to make emergency repairs. A detour was in place...
krcrtv.com
Storefront smashed after driver crashes into building in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A driver crashed their car into a building in Redding around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened at Hall's Hidden Treasures on South Market St. Michael Blakeslee witnesses the incident. "A gentlemen hit the telephone pole then ran through the store. It's pretty bad but he's doing alright. They were able to get him out of the car, check his vitals, do everything like that, get the car shut off, make sure the building doesn't burn."
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after admitting to breaking into snack bar at Burney Little League Park Saturday
BURNEY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested after admitting to breaking into the snack bar at the Burney Little League Baseball Park, at 37382 Bailey Ave., on Saturday at around 10:21 a.m. Deputies responded to Burney Little League Baseball Park after receiving...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver crashes into power pole, knocks out power to PG&E customers
OROVILLE, Calif. 5:10 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas and Electric has restored power to all customers in the Oroville area that were impacted by the outage caused by a vehicle crashing into a power pole. 4:20 P.M. UPDATE - More than 3,000 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville...
kymkemp.com
18 Months After an Attempted Murder on a Covelo Cannabis Grow, MCSO Books the Suspect into the Jail
A year and a half ago, a cannabis cultivator shot another on a remote grow east of Covelo. Out of the eyes of the public, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect, Jose Javier Salazar Cruz, and issued a warrant for attempted murder. In October 2022, the long arm of the law caught up with the suspect in New Mexico. Now, 18 months after the crime, the suspected shooter is in custody awaiting trial behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail.
krcrtv.com
16-year-old arrested after investigation into stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Following an investigation into a stabbing on Pomona Avenue last weekend, officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said they have identified and arrested a 16-year-old suspect. Late in the night last Saturday, on Jan. 14, a stabbing occurred in the parking lot of an apartment...
actionnewsnow.com
Glenn County Animal Control to fully transition to Tehama County in next 30 days
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Animal Shelter Board of Supervisors, on Dec. 13, has approved an emergency ordinance and contract for animal sheltering services with Tehama County. Glenn County, in the next 30 days, will be transitioning away from Burnham’s Vet Clinic and will be using the Tehama...
krcrtv.com
"Something needs to be done." East Redding residents express concern over transient camps
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday morning, a fire at a homeless camp in east Redding brought frustrations to a head for some nearby residents. Just across from Shasta College, the camp where the fire ignited is one of several spread around the parcel of land, according to residents, and records indicate the property is privately-owned.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting at Redding Police officers, RPD says
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 17, 2:30 AM:. More details were released by police early Tuesday morning after a man was arrested for 'Attempted Murder of a Police Officer' in Redding. The following is a press release from the Redding Police Department:. Man Arrested for Shooting at Redding Police...
actionnewsnow.com
16-year-old arrested for stabbing 2 people in Chico
CHICO, Calif. -Chico police arrested a 16-year-old for stabbing two people. The stabbings happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Pomona Avenue in Chico. The two victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit tracked down...
krcrtv.com
Construction continues on Shasta County's new courthouse in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The new Shasta County Courthouse towers over much of the landscape on the westside of Downtown Redding. It looks nice, but the question around town is, when is it going to open?. "Well, I feel, we've been under construction for decades. It hasn't actually been that...
actionnewsnow.com
5 pets die in Redding house fire
REDDING, Calif. - A house fire broke out while no people were home in Redding Friday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to 2020 El Reno Lane shortly before 8 a.m. and found a single-story home with smoke coming from the attic. Crews learned no one was...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees
CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta Lake will continue to rise following stream of atmospheric river-driven storms
Shasta Lake is up to more than 50% capacity after atmospheric rivers bring much-needed water to California. Shasta Lake will continue to rise following stream of storms. Shasta Lake is up to more than 50% capacity after atmospheric rivers bring much-needed water to California.
krcrtv.com
More than 3k PG&E customers without power in the Oroville area
OROVILLE, Calif. — More than 3,000 PG&E customers lost power Friday afternoon. According to the PG&E outage map, a pair of outages left 3,019 customers without power. The first outage was reported just after 2 p.m. and is impacting 1,279 customers. Power is expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m.
