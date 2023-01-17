ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bluff, CA

Comments / 2

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise police make 3 separate DUI arrests during Saturday night shift

PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Police Department says that during the night shift, from Saturday night to Sunday morning, they made three separate, unrelated DUI arrests. PPD would like to remind everyone that DUI crashes kill around one person every 45 minutes in the US, according to NHTSA. “Studies show...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Icy roads lead to several morning crashes in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. 8:30 A.M. UPDATE - Law enforcement is responding to a series of crashes on slick roads Thursday morning. Redding Police Department said Highway 273 was temporarily closed between Girvan Road and Canyon Road due to a crash around 7:30 a.m. Photos by Redding Police Department showed a pickup...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist crashes after taking off from officers at high speeds

CORNING, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after taking off from officers at speeds of more than 100 mph and crashing Monday night, according to the Corning Police Department. Officers were patrolling Barham Avenue and Samson Avenue around 9:45 p.m. due to recent drug activity in the...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

I-5 ramp in Redding reopens after repairs

REDDING, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - The northbound Interstate 5 ramp to westbound Highway 44 was closed for several hours Thursday for repairs, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said the ramp was damaged in a crash Thursday morning, prompting crews to make emergency repairs. A detour was in place...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Storefront smashed after driver crashes into building in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A driver crashed their car into a building in Redding around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened at Hall's Hidden Treasures on South Market St. Michael Blakeslee witnesses the incident. "A gentlemen hit the telephone pole then ran through the store. It's pretty bad but he's doing alright. They were able to get him out of the car, check his vitals, do everything like that, get the car shut off, make sure the building doesn't burn."
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver crashes into power pole, knocks out power to PG&E customers

OROVILLE, Calif. 5:10 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas and Electric has restored power to all customers in the Oroville area that were impacted by the outage caused by a vehicle crashing into a power pole. 4:20 P.M. UPDATE - More than 3,000 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville...
OROVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

18 Months After an Attempted Murder on a Covelo Cannabis Grow, MCSO Books the Suspect into the Jail

A year and a half ago, a cannabis cultivator shot another on a remote grow east of Covelo. Out of the eyes of the public, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect, Jose Javier Salazar Cruz, and issued a warrant for attempted murder. In October 2022, the long arm of the law caught up with the suspect in New Mexico. Now, 18 months after the crime, the suspected shooter is in custody awaiting trial behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail.
COVELO, CA
krcrtv.com

16-year-old arrested after investigation into stabbing in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — Following an investigation into a stabbing on Pomona Avenue last weekend, officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said they have identified and arrested a 16-year-old suspect. Late in the night last Saturday, on Jan. 14, a stabbing occurred in the parking lot of an apartment...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Man arrested for shooting at Redding Police officers, RPD says

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 17, 2:30 AM:. More details were released by police early Tuesday morning after a man was arrested for 'Attempted Murder of a Police Officer' in Redding. The following is a press release from the Redding Police Department:. Man Arrested for Shooting at Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

16-year-old arrested for stabbing 2 people in Chico

CHICO, Calif. -Chico police arrested a 16-year-old for stabbing two people. The stabbings happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Pomona Avenue in Chico. The two victims were sent to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit tracked down...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

5 pets die in Redding house fire

REDDING, Calif. - A house fire broke out while no people were home in Redding Friday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to 2020 El Reno Lane shortly before 8 a.m. and found a single-story home with smoke coming from the attic. Crews learned no one was...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees

CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

More than 3k PG&E customers without power in the Oroville area

OROVILLE, Calif. — More than 3,000 PG&E customers lost power Friday afternoon. According to the PG&E outage map, a pair of outages left 3,019 customers without power. The first outage was reported just after 2 p.m. and is impacting 1,279 customers. Power is expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m.
OROVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy