Plainfield, CT

NFA, Plainfield, Norwich Tech roll to girls hoop wins. Weekend sports highlights

 5 days ago
The Norwich Free Academy girls basketball team captured their fourth win in five games with a victory over East Lyme, while Plainfield and Norwich Teach also earned key wins.

Here are the weekend's top performers:

Girls basketball

Nevaeh Yorke, Norwich Free Academy: Junior guard had 12 rebounds and nine points to lift the Wildcats (4-7) to a 40-30 victory against East Lyme. It was NFA's third straight win and fourth in five games.

Julianna Gallow, Plainfield: Senior forward made six 3-pointers and scored a team-high 20 points to lift the Panthers (5-5) to a 53-41 win against Stonington. Gallo also added five rebounds and four steals.

Maddie Nordstrom, Plainfield: Junior guard collected 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in the Panthers win against Stonington.

Molly Crabtree, Killingly: Junior guard made six 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 19 points but Killingly’s upset bid - the game was tied at 36 after three quarters - against No. 7 Bacon Academy (10-0) fell short, 48-40. Killingly is 6-3.

Autumn Hanks, Norwich Tech: Sophomore guard scored 16 points, including two free throws with 3.4 seconds left to seal it, as the Warriors (3-7) edged Ellis Tech, 40-37.

Abigail Ulrich, Norwich Tech: Sophomore center had 15 points and five points in the Warriors’ CTC win against Ellis Tech.

Kylie Damble, Ellis Tech: Junior forward scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds but the Golden Eagles (6-4) fell short against Norwich Tech, 40-37.

Boys basketball

Yianni Baribeau, Killingly: Senior forward poured in 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lift Killingly (7-2) over Stonington, 65-59.

Thomas Dreibholz, Killingly: Senior forward had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds in Killingly’s 65-59 win against Stonington (5-6).

Josh Hanks, Norwich Tech: Senior guard scored 17 points, all in the first half, and the Warriors (2-7) held off Ellis Tech, 71-60.

Bradley Saint Louis, Norwich Tech: Senior forward notched a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds in the Warriors’ 71-60 CTC win against Ellis Tech (2-8).

Brendan McCool, Plainfield: Junior guard scored 13 points but the Panthers (2-6) dropped a 52-40 decision against Bacon Academy (3-6).

Wrestling

Seth Christie, Griswold/Wheeler: Sophomore captured the 106 pound championship at the Griswold Mid-Season Invitational. The Wolverines (124.5 points) placed sixth out of 14 teams.

Jesse Costley, Griswold/Wheeler: Senior captured the 145 pound championship at the Griswold Mid-Season Invitational. Windham won the 14-team event with 124.5 points.

Zaire Wallace, Norwich Free Academy: Junior won the 182 pound championship at the Greater Hartford Open. The Wildcats (113 points) placed seventh out of 23 teams.

Brady Zadora, Killingly: Sophomore won the 126 pound championship at the Greater Hartford Open. Killingly (193.5 points) tied East Hartford for second place in the 23 team field.

Kaden Ware, Killingly: Senior won the 132 pound championship at the Greater Hartford Open. Killingly (193.5 points) tied for second place in the 23 team field. Newtown was first with 208 points.

Jack Richardson, Killiingly: Senior won the 152 pound championship at the Greater Hartford Open. Killingly placed second to Newtown, 208-193.5.

Boys swimming

Anna Gosselin, Norwich Free Academy: Senior won the 400 Freestyle event against Waterford. The Lancers outscored the Wildcats, 75-61.

Brendan Bezanson, Norwich Free Academy: Senior won the 100 Breastroke event against Waterford.

Gymnastics

Trinity Ambruso, Norwich Free Academy: Freshman placed first in the vault (9.4), bars (9.25), and floor (9.2) to win the all-around (36.55) as the Wildcats (128.46) topped Old Lyme (111.25) and East Lyme/Waterford (101.5) in their season opener.

