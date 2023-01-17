Read full article on original website
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. Sister station KOCO's field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m., just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
Watch: Family finds man stuck in their chimney; rescue caught on video
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A California couple called 911 after after they found a man trapped in the chimney of their home. A family was woken up Tuesday night by an unusual sound coming from their chimney. “As my nephew was bringing the dog in, the dog stated barking as...
