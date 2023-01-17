Read full article on original website
DNR wants your opinion on increasing traffic ease, safety on Belle Isle
DETROIT – Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s input on ways to make it easier to access and get around Belle Isle. In the winter, Belle Isle may not be as crowded, but there’s still enough going on to show the different ways people get around the island, both fast and slow. Now, the state wants input from visitors of all kinds to help improve the island in a new survey.
Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs
DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
Michiganders have the chance to win free weed for a year
Those that enjoy marijuana in the state of Michigan have a chance to win free weed for a year. One of Michigan’s largest recreational dispensaries, SKYMINT, is hosting a contest within its 24 locations across the state. A winner of legal age will be randomly selected and given a...
Why orange stickers are left on cars on the side of Michigan roads, highways
DETROIT – You see them frequently, tacked onto the rear windows of lone vehicles parked on the sides of roads and highways. But what exactly do those bright orange stickers mean?. Their purpose is likely exactly what you think: The bright orange stickers mean that a vehicle or vehicle...
First round of snow down, a few more to go -- more accumulation expected this week in Metro Detroit
After one round of snow moves out today, another one moves in with the chance for even more accumulation heading into the middle of the week. It’s been very much a winter-like day across the region with almost everyone seeing snow for most of the day, we are going to wind down this round of snow as we work through the early evening hours tonight.
Is it time to break out our sleds yet? What we know about expected snow in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – After a cloudy and cold start to our weekend, while it has been a tranquil start to the weekend, we will bring active weather forecast as we head through the end of the weekend. We will keep the cloud cover in the forecast through the overnight...
Snow to hit Metro Detroit this week -- here’s what you need to know
4Warn Weather – Good Sunday morning! Who is ready for some snow?. We have a snowmaker approaching Sunday morning from the south and west, moving into Metro Detroit after 8-9 a.m. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s with a light but cool breeze from the southeast blowing off of the big lakes on the east side of the state. It will feel like the low to middle 20s out there early on for anyone walking to work or the store before services. Well, whatever you have going on, expect that snow to slow you down by the middle and later part of this morning.
Morning 4: Michigan baby formula plant under investigation -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis formula plant under criminal investigation by Department of Justice. According to a report, Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis Michigan infant formula plant is...
2 possible snowstorms heading to Metro Detroit -- how much snow should we expect?
DETROIT – You definitely noticed the difference if you went outside Friday, as colder temperatures and a solid breeze made it feel much chillier than it has in recent days. This expected transition to a colder temperature regime means better snow chances when the next storms head our way -- and there are two of them to monitor.
Where is Creg Lyles? Family last heard from Waterford Township man 2 years ago
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This month marks two years since 33-year-old Creg Lyles vanished from Waterford Township. The last time anyone heard from Lyles was via text message on Jan. 21, 2021. “He was just a social butterfly,” his mother Mary Lyles told Local 4 in 2021. “He was...
‘Lock your car doors’: Shelby Township police issue car break-in alert
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Shelby Township Police Department has a critical message for drivers in the area. “We’ve had a ton of vehicle thefts, vehicles stolen, vehicle break-ins all throughout the township,” said Shelby Township police officer Carrie Bennett. “It’s not only in Shelby Township but all across Macomb County.”
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
Police seek man, 59, in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township parking lot
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are looking for a 59-year-old man who is considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car in Pittsfield Township. Police identified the suspected shooter on Thursday while investigating the apparent homicide of a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth. At around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 19, the woman -- identified as Andrea Grant -- was found dead inside a vehicle with several bullet holes in it in the parking lot of a business plaza on Plaza Drive, near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.
Police identify 16-year-old student killed in Highland Township crash with school bus
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified the 16-year-old student who was killed in a crash with a school bus in Highland Township. Officials said Jordan James Shenberger, 16, of Highland Township, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt north on Duck Lake Road around 2:10 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 19). UPDATE:...
Morning 4: Gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting in Redford Township -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 2 clerks in custody after man shot, killed at Redford Township gas station. Two clerks are in police custody after a man was fatally shot...
Macomb County man convicted of murdering friend’s fiance during argument
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been convicted after he drove to his friend’s house and murdered her fiance during an argument, officials said. The shooting happened July 4, 2021, in the area of Meldrum Street and Jefferson Avenue in Chesterfield Township. Dakota Justin Blust, of Shelby...
Man shot, killed inside Redford Marathon gas station
REDFORD, Mich. – A man was shot and killed inside a Marathon gas station in Redford early Friday morning. It happened at the gas station on Telegraph near I-96. Sources confirm two people have been detained for questioning in this shooting. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.
