Michigan State

DNR wants your opinion on increasing traffic ease, safety on Belle Isle

DETROIT – Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s input on ways to make it easier to access and get around Belle Isle. In the winter, Belle Isle may not be as crowded, but there’s still enough going on to show the different ways people get around the island, both fast and slow. Now, the state wants input from visitors of all kinds to help improve the island in a new survey.
Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs

DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
Michiganders have the chance to win free weed for a year

Those that enjoy marijuana in the state of Michigan have a chance to win free weed for a year. One of Michigan’s largest recreational dispensaries, SKYMINT, is hosting a contest within its 24 locations across the state. A winner of legal age will be randomly selected and given a...
First round of snow down, a few more to go -- more accumulation expected this week in Metro Detroit

After one round of snow moves out today, another one moves in with the chance for even more accumulation heading into the middle of the week. It’s been very much a winter-like day across the region with almost everyone seeing snow for most of the day, we are going to wind down this round of snow as we work through the early evening hours tonight.
Snow to hit Metro Detroit this week -- here’s what you need to know

4Warn Weather – Good Sunday morning! Who is ready for some snow?. We have a snowmaker approaching Sunday morning from the south and west, moving into Metro Detroit after 8-9 a.m. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s with a light but cool breeze from the southeast blowing off of the big lakes on the east side of the state. It will feel like the low to middle 20s out there early on for anyone walking to work or the store before services. Well, whatever you have going on, expect that snow to slow you down by the middle and later part of this morning.
2 possible snowstorms heading to Metro Detroit -- how much snow should we expect?

DETROIT – You definitely noticed the difference if you went outside Friday, as colder temperatures and a solid breeze made it feel much chillier than it has in recent days. This expected transition to a colder temperature regime means better snow chances when the next storms head our way -- and there are two of them to monitor.
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
Police seek man, 59, in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township parking lot

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are looking for a 59-year-old man who is considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car in Pittsfield Township. Police identified the suspected shooter on Thursday while investigating the apparent homicide of a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth. At around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 19, the woman -- identified as Andrea Grant -- was found dead inside a vehicle with several bullet holes in it in the parking lot of a business plaza on Plaza Drive, near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.
Man shot, killed inside Redford Marathon gas station

REDFORD, Mich. – A man was shot and killed inside a Marathon gas station in Redford early Friday morning. It happened at the gas station on Telegraph near I-96. Sources confirm two people have been detained for questioning in this shooting. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.
