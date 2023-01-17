ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrington, DE

Police identify 65-year-old man fatally hit by 2 cars while riding bicycle on Route 13

By Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBuFJ_0kHWzy3300

A 65-year-old cyclist was killed Monday night in Harrington after being hit by two cars, according to Delaware State Police.

Police have identified him as Michael G. Smith of Harrington.

Smith was riding his bike at 5:42 p.m. south on Route 13 in the northbound shoulder, police said. At the same time, a 30-year-old man from Houston drove his 2009 white Honda Element west across Route 13 after stopping at the stop sign on Corn Crib Road.

MORE: 16-year-old charged with firing gun inside William Penn High School

The Element hit Smith, sending him into the right northbound lane of Route 13, according to state police. Smith was then hit a second time by a 2017 Ford F-250 driven by a 65-year-old Dover man who was heading north in the same lane. He was then dragged "a short distance" on the road.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene. Neither driver was injured.

Police closed the intersection for three and a half hours, and the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Master Cpl. J. Lane at 302-698-8457 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Police identify 65-year-old man fatally hit by 2 cars while riding bicycle on Route 13

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Man found dead in car after minor crash

A 55-year-old man is dead after he was involved in a minor crash at Foulk and Naamans Roads. The man was driving along Foulk Road around 11 a.m. Saturday when his car hit a stop sign at the Naamans Road intersection, New Castle County Police said. The man was able...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH ON LOCUST AVENUE

(Wilmington, Del.-19810) On Saturday (1/21) at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue for a single vehicle collision. Investigators from the Traffic Services Unit assumed the investigation which revealed a 2009 Cadillac sedan, operated by a...
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: MANOR PARK

(New Castle, Del.-19720) On Sunday (1/22), at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of W. Minuit Drive in Manor Park for a home invasion. Officers responded to the scene and while approaching the residence encountered suspects who brandished...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Officers shoot suspect during home invasion: New Castle police

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – An alleged home invasion in New Castle County turned into an officer-involved shooting and one person at the hospital Sunday morning, police say. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the unit block of West Minuit Drive in Manor Park.Officers responded to a call for a home invasion. When they arrived at the home, two suspects were brandishing firearms and refused to comply with the demands the officers gave, police say. Authorities then discharged their weapons, they say, striking one of the suspects.That man was transported to Christiana Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.  Police say they took the other suspect into custody and transported them to the New Castle County Division of Police Headquarters.The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave required by policies in place.If you have any information, New Castle police are asking you to contact them at (302) 395-8110 or by email at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov or Eric.Christopher@newcastlede.gov.
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

One Injured In Rollover Crash North Of Smyrna

Just before 3:15 Saturday morning rescue crews from the Clayton Fire Company, Kent County Medics, American Legion Ambulance Service, and Trooper 4 were dispatched to the 700 block of Blackbird Forest Road, north of Smyrna, for reports of a rollover crash with ejection. Crews en route were told that a...
SMYRNA, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Saturday night shooting in Wilmington critically injures man

A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Wilmington Saturday night. The victim was shot around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard, city police said. The victim is now hospitalized, and police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger. They're asking anyone who...
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BEAR WOMAN-TESHANNA KOONCE

(Bear, Del.-19701) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Teshanna Koonce, a 33-year-old woman from Bear. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Turnberry Court for a domestic related incident. Prior to the officers arrival, Teshanna fled the scene in her gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with temporary Delaware registration XQ339539. Police later learned she made statements through an online messenger that caused concern for her welfare.
BEAR, DE
firststateupdate.com

Photos: Body Found Near Port Penn, State Police Mum

Delaware State Police (DSP) found a body south of Port Penn on Thursday but have yet to release details surrounding the incident. Late Thursday afternoon Pennsylvania State Police announced that a man reported missing since January 14, was found deceased in Delaware on Thursday. DSP has not issued a press release confirming that the body found along St Augustine Road is that of the missing PA man.
PORT PENN, DE
WGMD Radio

Two Central Delaware Teen Girls Arrested in Wilmington for Stealing Vehicle

Two teen girls–one from Magnolia and the other from Milford–are charged in connection with a motor vehicle theft that occurred overnight in Wilmington. Police also arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington. Just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to the Wawa on Ogletown Stanton Road in Wilmington and learned that a 21-year-old woman parked her car in front of the store and went inside while leaving the vehicle unlocked and running. As she returned, she saw that it was missing. Police determined that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old stole the vehicle. Officers then found the stolen vehicle in the area of northbound I-95 and Frawley Stadium. They found the two girls and Elam-Coursey hiding in the marsh near the location of the stolen vehicle. Police arrested the three without incident and charged them with the following crimes:
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Another Arrested, Four More Dogs Rescued in Seaford Dog Fighting Ring

LAUREL, Del.- Another person has been arrested in connection to a dog fighting ring in Seaford. The Delaware Division of Public Health says that 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel has been charged with three felony counts related to dog fighting and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Jacobs is currently...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

DEC lineworker rescues trapped driver from overturned vehicle

In the early-morning hours of Dec. 22, Delaware Electric Cooperative Hot Bucket Crew Chief Ben Salisbury was responding to a power outage when he came across an overturned vehicle outside Greenwood. He quickly assisted the driver and saved a life. On his way to the Georgetown outage, Salisbury noticed debris...
GREENWOOD, DE
starpublications.online

State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Accident

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Laurel late yesterday afternoon that resulted in the deaths of two people. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:09 p.m., a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was traveling westbound on Laurel Road just west of Goose Nest Road. At the same time, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was traveling eastbound on Laurel Road in the same vicinity. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Silverado 1500 pickup truck failed to remain in her lane, crossed the center line, and entered the eastbound lane of Laurel Road, directly into the path of the Silverado 2500. This resulted in a head-on collision between the two pickup trucks in the eastbound lane.
LAUREL, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police Seek Tips In Dover Shooting

The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 Block of Woodcrest Drive Tuesday evening according to Public Information Officer Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 8:03 p.m., when Dover Police were called to the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive for...
DOVER, DE
WGMD Radio

18-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting Incident

An 18-year-old has turned himself into police following a shooting that occurred Monday evening on Carvel Drive in Dover. Officers talked to someone who informed them that she had been shot at. As a result of the investigation, detectives identified David Preston as the suspected shooter who fired the handgun at the victim. Preston faces charges that include Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, and Reckless Endangering in the First Degree. He is at Sussex Correction Institution on $32,000 secured bail.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Dover man arrested for robbery following trespassing investigation

DOVER, Del. – A trespassing complaint led to multiple charges for a Dover man Wednesday evening. Just after 5 p.m., Dover Police were called to a residence in the unit block of Lamplighter Lane for a report of people trespassing in the residence. Officers responded and made contact with 22-year-old Chaz Johnson inside of the residence, who was found to be in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check revealed that Johnson was wanted by Milford Police for an October 2022 robbery.
DOVER, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy