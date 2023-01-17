Read full article on original website
Related
Ellis Leads Mercedes Domination in Rolex 24 GT Qualifying
Tried and true trumped new and unproven Sunday at Daytona International Speedway in qualifying for the GT Daytona (GTD) and GTD PRO classes of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona, the opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Mercedes-AMG drivers produced the four fastest laps in the combined...
Sean Creech Motorsport earns Rolex 24 at Daytona pole
Jupiter, Florida-based Sean Creech Motorsport (SCM) scored its first pole position at the track it considers home, taking the top spot in the LMP3 class for next weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway (Saturday at 1:30 p.m., NBC) – race one of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
NASCAR Cup Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Favorite Ryan Preece Meets Fans At Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Show On Day Two, Best Booth Awards Presented
Day Two of the 2023 Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 show Saturday featured a guest appearance by NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, the presentation of Best Booth Awards by the newly crowned Aqua Duck Water Transport Ms. Motorsports 2023 Lindsey Garl, and a rousing Roundtable stage discussion among Billy Pauch and many of his former car owners.
Island Brands USA Races Into 2023 as a Primary Sponsor of NASCAR Driver Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing
In a partnership primed for racing greatness, Island Brands USA (islandbrandsusa.com) has proudly signed on as primary sponsor of star driver Kaz Grala and the Sam Hunt Racing team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra throughout the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Kaz and Island Brands USA have similar origin...
Blomqvist Puts No. 60 Acura in Record Book as First GTP Hybrid Era Pole Winner
The first “official” marks of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s 2023 season were set Sunday in Motul Pole Award qualifying to establish the lineup for the Rolex 24 At Daytona season opener. Most attention was focused on the hybrid-powered prototypes making up the reborn Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class, and the qualifying session lived up to the hype.
Cadillac looking forward to debut in GTP class
After two years of planning, design and development, Cadillac Racing is eagerly anticipating beginning the new era of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class with its three Cadillac V-LMDh race cars at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Qualifying for the 61st edition of the...
FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX announces significant campus upgrades ahead of 2023 race
South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX can today announce details of their huge investment into the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the 2023 race on May 5-7th. A series of exciting upgrades include a brand-new premium hospitality Paddock Club building and the creation of the Formula 1® Team Village on the football field in the center of Hard Rock Stadium.
VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 2 Has Familiar Ending
They took different paths, but Dan Goldburg and Billy Griffin completed weekend victory sweeps Sunday in the debut of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. Goldburg cruised to a dominant win in the Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) class while Griffin battled from behind to triumph in the GSX class for GT4-spec cars.
Lindsey Garl Crowned Aqua Duck Ms. Motorsports 2023; Billy Pauch, Bruce Larson Meet & Greet Fans; Ryan Preece To Be ‘In The House’ For Day Two Of PPB Motorsports 2023 At Greater Phila. Expo Center
Lindsey Garl was crowned Ms. Motorsports 2023 on Friday, Day One of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports Race Car & Trade Show in Oaks, PA. Lindsey, of Reading, PA, was a popular winner among the 16 contestants in the Aqua Duck Water Transport-sponsored competition held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA Friday night. Aqua Duck Water Transport owner Todd Baer, PPB Motorsports 2023 Show Promoter Len Sammons, and Ms. Motorsports 2022 Morgan Rochelle-Bealer made the presentation to the new winner on stage.
DIRTcar Pro Late Model Drivers Yarbrough, Carpenter, McIntosh, Weaver Win at Volusia
Deep in a field of 67 DIRTcar Pro Late Model drivers, four emerged victorious for the first time in their careers at Volusia Speedway Park Friday night. Austin Yarbrough, Freddie Carpenter, Donald McIntosh and Randy Weaver were the victors of their respective Qualifying Features, each scoring a $1,500 paycheck and 75 points in the Sunshine Nationals event standings. Each of them are all in great shape to lock into the championship Feature Saturday night, following solid runs on Thursday.
Dean Thompson Joins Venturini Motorsports for a Partial Schedule in 2023
Venturini Motorsports (VMS) has announced another addition to their 2023 roster: 21 year old Dean Thompson, from Anaheim, California. Thompson is set to take on a program of five races with VMS in the 2023 season; Kansas Speedway (May), Charlotte Motor Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono Raceway, and Phoenix Raceway (ARCA-W).
Miguel Gomes Enjoys the Experience of Historic Arca Test at Daytona
Miguel Gomes had long dreamed to drive on the legendary Daytona International Speedway and he finally got a chance to make it into reality in mid January. The Portuguese driver made his United States debut as he became the latest EuroNASCAR driver to make the trip to NASCAR’s home country and try out America’s breed of stock cars through his participation in the ARCA Menards Series’ pre-season test with Fast Track Racing.
Castroneves, Acura Lead GTP Field at Roar’s Opening Day
The 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship edged one step closer to the starting line with the first official practice sessions of the new season at Daytona International Speedway. For months, sports car fans around the world have been anticipating the debut of the exotic, hybrid-powered prototypes in the new GTP...
United Rentals Racing: Ryan Preece Previews Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
● United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI), the largest equipment rental company in the world, is serving as the primary sponsor of Ryan Preece and the No. 41 team of Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) for select NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023, beginning with the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Feb. 4-5 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. United Rentals has an integrated network of 1,449 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 24,700 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,700 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.3 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Additional information about United Rentals is available at UnitedRentals.com.
Jr III Racing Finishes on the Podium in First VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race
Jr III ("Junior Three") Racing had its first IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPSC) race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday which saw Bijoy Garg finish on the podium in third after qualifying on the pole - the first pole position of his racing career - in the No. 3 S2 Cyber Ligier JS P320.
Goldburg, Griffin Grab First-Ever VP Racing Challenge Victories
The action came early and fast in the debut race of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge on Saturday. Once things settled into a rhythm, Dan Goldburg and Billy Griffin logged their names into the record book as first-ever race winners in their classes. Dan Goldburg capitalized on a first-lap,...
Nominations Set, Voting Opens for Regional Arpy Awards, the RPM Outstanding Event of the Year and the 47th Annual Auto-Racing Promoter of the Year
The nomination ballot has been set for the 47th Annual Auto Racing Promoter of the Year, regional Auto Racing Promoter’s of the Year and the RPM Outstanding Event of the Year and is released below. Voting begins today and will run through midnight on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 to...
Cadillac Racing: Chip Ganassi Racing transcript
Cadillac Racing enters a new era of prototype sports car racing with the competition debut of the Cadillac V-LMDh in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Three Cadillac V-LMDh race cars will attempt to secure the pole Jan. 22 for the 61st edition of the race on Jan. 28-29. Chip Ganassi...
Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine, Hershel McGriff inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame
On Friday night at the Charlotte Convention Center, the NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomed a formidable champion of the stock car racing’s premier division, one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ most successful modern-era crew chiefs and a driver who competed in NASCAR events during seven different decades as the Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Cadillac continues prep for qualifying, race
Every test session is a learning opportunity with the new Cadillac V-LMDh race car. Full fuel runs and work on incremental performance gains were among the main points of the test program on the second day of the Roar Before the Rolex 24 as Cadillac Racing continued preparations for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0