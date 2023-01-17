Ole Miss Baseball Begins 2023 Season in D1Baseball Top Five
The Rebels are looking to defend their national championship in 2023, and they have some respect in the first poll of the season.
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels, fresh off their first baseball national championship in school history, opened the year in the top five of the D1Baseball Top 25 on Tuesday.
The Rebels are one of nine SEC teams to make the cut of the top 25, coming in at No. 4 nationally. The entirety of the D1Baseball rankings are listed below with SEC teams indicated in bold.
1. LSU Tigers
2. Tennessee Volunteers
3. Stanford Cardinal
4. Ole Miss Rebels
5. Texas A&M Aggies
6. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
7. Florida Gators
8. Arkansas Razorbacks
9. Oklahoma State Cowboys
10. Vanderbilt Commodores
11. East Carolina Pirates
12. North Carolina Tar Heels
13. Maryland Terrapins
14. Virginia Tech Hokies
15. TCU Horned Frogs
16. Louisville Cardinals
17. UCLA Bruins
18. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
19. Virginia Cavaliers
20. Alabama Crimson Tide
21. North Carolina State Wolfpack
22. Miami Hurricanes
23. South Carolina Gamecocks
24. Texas Tech Red Raiders
25. Oregon Ducks
The Rebels are set to begin their season at home on Feb. 17 when they play host to the Delaware Blue Hens. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT.
