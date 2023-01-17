ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss Baseball Begins 2023 Season in D1Baseball Top Five

By John Macon Gillespie
The Rebels are looking to defend their national championship in 2023, and they have some respect in the first poll of the season.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels, fresh off their first baseball national championship in school history, opened the year in the top five of the D1Baseball Top 25 on Tuesday.

The Rebels are one of nine SEC teams to make the cut of the top 25, coming in at No. 4 nationally. The entirety of the D1Baseball rankings are listed below with SEC teams indicated in bold.

1. LSU Tigers

2. Tennessee Volunteers

3. Stanford Cardinal

4. Ole Miss Rebels

5. Texas A&M Aggies

6. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

7. Florida Gators

8. Arkansas Razorbacks

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys

10. Vanderbilt Commodores

11. East Carolina Pirates

12. North Carolina Tar Heels

13. Maryland Terrapins

14. Virginia Tech Hokies

15. TCU Horned Frogs

16. Louisville Cardinals

17. UCLA Bruins

18. Southern Miss Golden Eagles

19. Virginia Cavaliers

20. Alabama Crimson Tide

21. North Carolina State Wolfpack

22. Miami Hurricanes

23. South Carolina Gamecocks

24. Texas Tech Red Raiders

25. Oregon Ducks

The Rebels are set to begin their season at home on Feb. 17 when they play host to the Delaware Blue Hens. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT.

