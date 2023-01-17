ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

cltampa.com

Everyone we saw gathered for St. Pete’s 2023 MLK Day Parade

St. Petersburg's MLK parade is one of the oldest in the country, and thousands showed up to pay tribute to the late civil rights activist. In the year since he last captured the scene around St. Petersburg’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, local photographer Tre Butler's life has changed in significant ways.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County clerk to perform group wedding on Valentine’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Couples looking for a special, unique way to tie the knot are encouraged to participate in a single group ceremony performed by Clerk and Comptroller Angel Colonneso. The Feb. 14 ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the Manatee County Historic Courthouse,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
flcourier.com

Like collard greens? St. Pete has a festival devoted to them

It began four years ago to promote agriculture, food consumption education and to showcase better lifestyle choices to help stabilize health disparities in underserved communities. In February, the 2023 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival will be back, featuring attractions that include live performances by singer and songwriter Khalea Lynee...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Venice home to southernmost carillon in America

VENICE, Fla. — If you ever find yourself in Venice, you can hear the bells from blocks away. They’re part of a giant instrument most are unfamiliar with, but one Wylie Crawford has loved most of his life. “It’s an addiction of sorts, I guess,” Wylie said....
VENICE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Celebration of life becomes face of funeral industry

The future of death is upon us. By some accounts, the traditional funeral home is receding to make way for what the industry calls celebration of life centers.These centers are designed to be inviting, well-lit spaces to provide for a better grieving experience. One big local example of the trend...
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily

Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Plant City sisters bring back food truck for mother

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Taqueria Hernandez food truck has been serving Mexican food in Plant City for years. But after several months of being closed, two sisters are reviving the food truck for one reason. Daniela and Elizabel Hernandez grew up helping their parents at their food truck,...
PLANT CITY, FL
Grant Piper News

5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando

A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Lakeland police officer dies after battle with cancer

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland police officer died Thursday morning after a battle with cancer, according to the police’s Facebook page. The Lakeland Police Department made a post-Thursday evening mourning the death of Sgt. Travis Miller, a fifth-generation Floridian who was originally from Tampa. According to the post, Miller was a former military police […]
LAKELAND, FL

