cltampa.com
Everyone we saw gathered for St. Pete’s 2023 MLK Day Parade
St. Petersburg's MLK parade is one of the oldest in the country, and thousands showed up to pay tribute to the late civil rights activist. In the year since he last captured the scene around St. Petersburg’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade, local photographer Tre Butler's life has changed in significant ways.
Mysuncoast.com
‘North Port Night Out’ to hold event Friday for first responders, residents
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is holding an event for first responders and the public. North Port Night Out will take place Friday night from 6 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. in front of City Hall. The event allows for residents to come interact and build...
Battle of the Bands in St. Petersburg honors Dr. MLK Jr.
People across the Tampa Bay area stuck it out in the cold Sunday to come together and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music and lots of fun.
The Weekly Challenger
Atwater’s next gen kicks off ‘Atwater’s Community Project’ cleanup Jan. 21, 22
ST. PETERSBURG – When Eric Atwater, owner of the historic Atwater’s Cafeteria in St. Pete, announced he would retire last February, he was hopeful a new generation of the family would step up to uphold the family legacy of the historic eatery. His vision has been answered by...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County clerk to perform group wedding on Valentine’s Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Couples looking for a special, unique way to tie the knot are encouraged to participate in a single group ceremony performed by Clerk and Comptroller Angel Colonneso. The Feb. 14 ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the Manatee County Historic Courthouse,...
flcourier.com
Like collard greens? St. Pete has a festival devoted to them
It began four years ago to promote agriculture, food consumption education and to showcase better lifestyle choices to help stabilize health disparities in underserved communities. In February, the 2023 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival will be back, featuring attractions that include live performances by singer and songwriter Khalea Lynee...
Venice home to southernmost carillon in America
VENICE, Fla. — If you ever find yourself in Venice, you can hear the bells from blocks away. They’re part of a giant instrument most are unfamiliar with, but one Wylie Crawford has loved most of his life. “It’s an addiction of sorts, I guess,” Wylie said....
businessobserverfl.com
Celebration of life becomes face of funeral industry
The future of death is upon us. By some accounts, the traditional funeral home is receding to make way for what the industry calls celebration of life centers.These centers are designed to be inviting, well-lit spaces to provide for a better grieving experience. One big local example of the trend...
Car hydroplanes, crashes into utility pole, causing road closure in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy is working to restore power to some St. Petersburg homes after a car crashed into a utility pole Friday morning. St. Pete police say early Friday morning, a car hydroplaned and crashed into a pole at 38th Avenue North and 28th Street North.
wild941.com
One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily
Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
Bay News 9
Plant City sisters bring back food truck for mother
PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Taqueria Hernandez food truck has been serving Mexican food in Plant City for years. But after several months of being closed, two sisters are reviving the food truck for one reason. Daniela and Elizabel Hernandez grew up helping their parents at their food truck,...
fox13news.com
Photos of nuns in skirts spark outcry over turning house of worship into 'den of thieves' in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - City commissioners in Lakeland rejected a developer’s proposal to turn a former chapel into a bar and event venue. Their rejection may be partially due to outcry from members of the local faith community who were not thrilled to see photos of bar staff dressed as scantily-clad nuns.
5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando
A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
Cuban girl who lost mother, grandmother reunites with family in Tampa
A Tampa Bay father has waited years to bring his daughter to the United States. The 16-year-old girl had been in Cuba, without any family, after losing both her mother and grandmother.
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
Lakeland police officer dies after battle with cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland police officer died Thursday morning after a battle with cancer, according to the police’s Facebook page. The Lakeland Police Department made a post-Thursday evening mourning the death of Sgt. Travis Miller, a fifth-generation Floridian who was originally from Tampa. According to the post, Miller was a former military police […]
Local charity builds tiny houses to fight homelessness
A local charity is working to end homelessness one tiny step at a time.
Tampa police disable ‘suspicious item’ found on Cypress Street
Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street due to the report of a "suspicious item."
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Tampa, tomorrow will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
Seffner’s Soulful Flavors moves to new Tampa location in University area
There are daily staples, but the menu changes throughout the week.
