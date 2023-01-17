Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for suspect involved in aggravated assault at liquor store on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated assault that took place at a liquor store on the city’s east side. According to a tweet from the Detroit police, a suspect is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on Jan. 4, 2023, at approximately 7:53 p.m. on the city’s east side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 1 dead, passengers and officers injured in fiery Detroit crash
DETROIT – One person is dead and three passengers, as well as three officers, were injured in a fiery crash that took place in Detroit on Saturday. According to Detroit police, one person is dead and six people are injured after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire on Woodhall Street near Linville Avenue in Detroit on Jan. 21.
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old Detroit man sentenced for conducting criminal enterprise
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise. Kevin Adolph was sentenced on Jan. 8 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police seek man, 59, in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township parking lot
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are looking for a 59-year-old man who is considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car in Pittsfield Township. Police identified the suspected shooter on Thursday while investigating the apparent homicide of a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth. At around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 19, the woman -- identified as Andrea Grant -- was found dead inside a vehicle with several bullet holes in it in the parking lot of a business plaza on Plaza Drive, near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Detroit firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he sold drugs across Macomb County. Gerald Trombley was arrested by Sterling Heights police but has yet to be arraigned. Police say he sold narcotics and prescription pills in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe. It’s one thing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan baby formula plant under investigation -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis formula plant under criminal investigation by Department of Justice. According to a report, Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis Michigan infant formula plant is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community rallies around Sterling Heights police officer fighting cancer
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – As brand new parents, Colton and Amber Conley should be able to spend every second they have with their 5-month-old daughter Meredith. She’s an adorable baby with an adorable smile, but the shirt she was wearing when Local 4 visited also served as a reminder. Her dad, Colton, who’s also a Sterling Heights police officer, is fighting a battle within.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford deemed No. 1 dealership in the world
LIVONIA, Mich. – A Wayne County Ford dealership has been ranked as the No. 1 car dealership in the world. Tom Brown, of Bill Brown Ford, couldn’t contain his excitement. “We’re tickled, kind of on cloud nine right now!”. The Livonia dealership is officially the best...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how a shattered fence is being used to heal a heartbroken community in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A shattered fence in Lincoln Park is a grim reminder of a tragic moment that shattered an entire community. Four young lives were lost in November 2022 when a teenager on a joy ride crashed an SUV. “Every day when you drive by, and you...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus. “I write this communication with a heavy heart,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah wrote in a message to the community. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit's area code 313 to run out by late 2025
DETROIT – Detroit’s 313 area code is running out, and 679 may be the new 313. According to the Michigan Public Service Commission, the 313 area code is expected to run out of unassigned numbers by late 2025. A public hearing in Detroit will be held in March...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County car dealership ranked as No. 1 in the world -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford deemed No. 1 dealership in the world. A Wayne County Ford dealership has been ranked as the No. 1 car...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football fires co-OC Matt Weiss as police investigate computer access crimes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss after police launched an investigation into “computer access crimes” at the team facility. The athletic department confirmed earlier this week, following an ESPN report, that Weiss, who also served as the team’s quarterbacks coach, had...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Michigan updates guidelines for eating freshwater fish; Former Freep journalist talks layoffs
DETROIT – Pretty strange winter we’re having -- cloudy, we’re used to that. But very mild, and I guess we’re getting more used to that. When I first moved to Michigan years ago, I remember being fascinated by the ice fishing shanties you’d see on the area lakes. Pretty impossible this year with the warm temperatures. But maybe it’s doing us a favor, especially if you’re inclined to eat what you catch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This chic date night restaurant offers some healthier fare
Between the perfectly cooked branzino and the carefully curated atmosphere, you can tell the group behind Leila in Detroit pays attention to the details. The owner, Samy Eid, comes from the same family that created the longstanding fine dining restaurant, Phoenicia in Birmingham. While Eid worked there, he always had a passion to open his own restaurant in Detroit, and in 2019, he got his chance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water
DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Philharmonic to host performance showcasing well-known composers
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Michigan Philharmonic will be hosting a special performance Sunday afternoon in Plymouth, honoring well-known composers. The main highlight will be Mahler’s “Symphony No. 4 in G Major”. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Chapel in Plymouth. Click...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Fire engulfs building in downtown Ann Arbor near University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR – Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department were called to investigate smoke in a downtown building around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a commercial one-story building on Maynard between Liberty and William. According to AAFD fire chief Mike Kennedy, the blaze originated in smoke vape shop Vape City.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County school district looking for bus drivers
FARMINGTON, Mich. – If you love car rides and want weekends and holidays off, being a bus driver could be a good fit for you. Farmington Public Schools are hiring bus drivers, and they want you to “not knock it till you try it.”. There is a bus...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Who decided on new Detroit area code? Here’s what experts are saying on switch from 313 to 679
DETROIT – The state of Michigan is running out of 313 area codes and may be adding 679 into the mix in the Detroit area by late 2025. But why 679? Who decided on that code? Local 4 sat down with an expert to find out. Area code 313...
