Manchester City’s Next Season Kits Leaked: Report
Manchester City saw the next seasons kits leaked. The new kits are all gorgeous and Puma has done a much better ob with them since coming on all those years ago. This season was a 2⁄3 for me as the club keeps making them better. Take a look at...
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
A mid-week trip to the Etihad Stadium is on the menu today as Tottenham Hotspur try to stop the bleeding against second place Manchester City. It’s not been a fun week at Hotspur Way. Frustrations over the 2-0 defeat at the hands of rival Arsenal and mixed messaging regarding both Antonio Conte’s future and the January transfer window have dominated the week’s headlines. Without sounding ominous, this is starting to feel like the end of another cycle and the only thing that can break that is winning. The problem with that is a win today helps Spurs in the race for Champions League football, but also helps Arsenal with their buffer at the top of the table.
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Salvage Season, Beat Spurs 4-2
Manchester City 4, Julián Álvarez (51’) Erling Haaland (53’) Riyad Mahrez (63’, 90’) Spurs 2, Dejan Kulusevski (44’) Emerson Royal (45’+2’) Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won a fantastic match after a struggled first half. Pep Guardiola must...
Saturday football open thread
Hey gang! Tottenham Hotspur may be hot garbage, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some other Premier League football matches today. We have a full slate of Saturday matches, highlighted by Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the early match. And what’s funny about that is that LIverpool vs. Chelsea is a clash between the ninth and tenth teams in the table. Wild, huh?
Thursday January 19th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Tottenham academy graduate Anton Walkes killed in boating accident, age 25
There’s breaking news this morning from the United States, and it is tragic. Charlotte FC has announced that Anton Walkes, their utility defender and a graduate of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, has passed away. He was just 25 years old. This news is brand new and we don’t know...
DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Mana Iwabuchi on loan
Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed creative attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Arsenal. Mana is an incredibly fun and creative attacking midfielder. She’s also played as a second striker with Japan in a 4-4-2, and has featured at striker and winger throughout her career. No matter where she is on the pitch, she brings genius levels of technical ability–standout dribbling, immense intelligence, and solid passing to top it off. She also has a decent shot in her when called upon. Spurs fans may particularly remember her goal-of-the-season nominated strike for Aston Villa against us in 2021.
Klopp Talk: We Will Have to Invest As Well
Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke on investment ahead of Saturday’s game with Chelsea, a match which sees the Reds face another underperforming team — but one which has, per reports, spent a staggering £400 million (approximately) since the end of last season, with £125 million just this month.
How would Danjuma fit in at Everton?
With a number of reliable media sources now reporting that Dutch international forward Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld could be close to making a transfer to Everton, we take a look at how the soon-to-be 26 year-old would fit into Frank Lampard’s embattled side. After a deceptively decent start to the...
Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham: Spurs blow 2-0 halftime lead, everything sucks
Hope, as Emily Dickinson wrote, is a thing with feathers. At first, at the City of Manchester Stadium on a cold Thursday night, Tottenham’s hope was gloriously fluffy and bright. Then it got scalded, and then plucked to within an inch of its life. Tottenham got some good first half goals — one from Dejan Kulusevski and a late rebound header from Emerson Royal off of a blocked shot from Harry Kane, and took an incredible 2-0 lead into halftime.
All quiet on the transfer front... though maybe not for long
With less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window, the media has largely focused on incoming transfers for squads at both ends of the Premier League table. Squads in the top dominate the headlines, as every agent leaks “interest” rumors to try and bolster transfer prospects amongst the clubs with deep pockets.
Romano: Spurs still negotiating for Pedro Porro
It’s been quiet for a few days on the Pedro Porro front, and while there’s a new update it’s unlikely to make anyone feel much better. According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are still in active negotiations to sign the Sporting right wing back, but the Portuguese club are holding firm to their €45m purchase clause demands.
Liverpool Rise to World’s Third Richest in Deloitte Money League
Liverpool have jumped four places in the annual Deloitte money league that measures the income and financial clout of European football clubs, going from seventh on football’s rich list last year all the way up to third best. It means only Spanish giants real Madrid in second and Manchester...
Chelsea to ‘step up’ contracts talks with Mason Mount, and Levi Colwill, too? — reports
One of the items at the very top of Chelsea’s new owners’ to-do list after acquiring the club in May of last year was to secure contract extensions for our best young, Academy-grown players. And indeed, we wasted little time in doing so with Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, and Armando Broja, agreeing new six-year deals through the end of the 2027-28 season with all three.
View From The Town End: Stoke City Enduring ‘Especially Bad’ Season
Potters fan, podcaster and writer Ben Rowley paints a picture of Stoke City that’s all too familiar for Reading fans. Saturday’s opposition are “reaping what [they] have sown”, with years of mismanagement over the years coming back to bite them in the form of a dire 2022/23 campaign. With Stoke hovering perilously over the bottom three, things could get worse yet.
Roberto Firmino: I’m Happy And Want To Stay At Liverpool
Roberto Firmino is still without an extension as the final months of his current contract tick ominously down. With the arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the past year signaling the evolution of the Liverpool attack, and manager Jurgen Klopp facing scrutiny for being too loyal to the old guard, there are fears around Anfield that the beloved Brazilian might be facing the end of his tenure on Merseyside.
Report: Harry Kane top target for United this summer
Look, I’m not going to sugarcoat it, today’s been kind of a s—t day, both professionally and for football reasons. There’s not a ton of good news to write about, so let’s instead purposefully wallow in the mud and talk about a Daily Mail article. Why? Because sometimes the only way to go up is to hit rock bottom.
City, Palace, and Arsenal week
Colin, Nathan, and Pauly discuss a busy week for Manchester United. They get together after the disappointing 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park to recap the match and the dramatic Manchester Derby win at the weekend. They also look ahead to Arsenal on Sunday and what missing Casemiro will mean for that clash.
Harry Kane is linked with a move away from Spurs because of course he is
In a situation that nobody could have possibly seen coming except for human beings who might at least mildly follow Tottenham Hotspur, we have gotten our first thinkpiece article suggesting Harry Kane is considering leaving the club. And that thinkpiece’s author? You guessed it, it’s Matt Law writing in the Telegraph.
Klopp Talk: “Who Is Ready to Fight Has a Chance to Play”
There are caveats, of course. Liverpool’s performance against Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay wasn’t spectacular. The young group sent out would probably struggle against better and sharper competition. But they won the game. And played hard. After a first choice eleven failed to beat Wolves...
