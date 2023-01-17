Read full article on original website
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February
The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
NBC New York
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
NBC New York
Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy in Latest Blow to Barry Silbert's DCG Empire
Genesis Trading filed for bankruptcy protection after suffering crippling losses from the collapses of FTX and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Genesis is a part of Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, which has seen mounting problems in recent months. Some of Genesis' largest clients include Circle, which operates stablecoin USD...
NBC New York
Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
NBC New York
Amazon's Drone Delivery Unit Hit With Layoffs Just as 10-Year-Old Project Finally Launches
As part of Amazon's widespread layoffs, some employees in the nascent drone delivery project are losing their jobs, according to people familiar with the matter. Prime Air was a pet project of founder Jeff Bezos, who revealed Amazon's plans in a 2013 interview with "60 Minutes." The program, which has...
NBC New York
Google Is Delaying a Portion of Employee Bonus Checks
Google normally pays full bonuses in January, but this year the company is pushing out 20% of payments to employees until at least March. Google described the January payout as an "advance" in correspondence to employees. Some employees were surprised and confused by the change and made memes to describe...
NBC New York
Google Bonus Delay Has a Windfall Lesson for Workers: ‘Don't Have It Spent Before It Gets There,' Says Advisor
Google delayed part of workers' typical bonus payments to March or April, a departure from prior years. Small businesses slashed 2022 bonuses by 9.7%, on average, according to Gusto. Workers shouldn't count on money they don't have in hand. The same principle applies beyond bonuses, to other potential windfalls like...
NBC New York
Buzzy A.I. Tools Like Microsoft-Backed ChatGPT Replaced Crypto as the Hot Tech Topic of Davos
This week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, generative AI virtually replaced crypto as the hyped technology of choice for top executives and policymakers. Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Dall-E stand out from the crowd through their ability to take data inputs and create new content. Microsoft is...
