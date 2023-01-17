ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message

With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team.  But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NOLA.com

Boys basketball: John Curtis' defensive pressure too much for Rummel

John Curtis defensive pressure and strong performances off of the bench proved to be too much for Rummel’s aspirations for an upset of the Catholic League-leading Patriots on Friday night at the Curtis gym. Reserve guard Samaji McClendon scored a game-high 22 points while reserve forward Dagan Bruno contributed...
NOLA.com

WATCH: Trends, picks for NFL's quarterfinal round on 'Bayou Bets'

The NFL is down to eight teams, and the crew of “Bayou Bets” was ready to break down all four divisional round matchups from an odds perspective Thursday. To help, they called on Max Meyer, the trends writer at Caesars Sportsbook, for some information on which sides and totals are drawing the most bets and why point spreads are moving the way they are. Caesars Sportsbook is the official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.

Comments / 0

Community Policy