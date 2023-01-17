Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message
With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team. But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
NOLA.com
Rebuilding the Saints: Other than quarterback, what are the Saints top offseason needs?
The New Orleans Saints finished a disappointing 7-10 in their first season under head coach Dennis Allen. A year that began with playoff aspirations ended with a third-place finish in the NFC South, the worst division in the league. Our Saints beat team breaks down the biggest questions facing the...
NOLA.com
One Saints rival is reportedly willing to give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants'
Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has plenty of NFL suitors as he goes about considering his job opportunities for the 2022 season, and one team appears more determined to bring him on board than the others. Payton is scheduled to meet with the Carolina Panthers in New York...
NOLA.com
Boys basketball: John Curtis' defensive pressure too much for Rummel
John Curtis defensive pressure and strong performances off of the bench proved to be too much for Rummel’s aspirations for an upset of the Catholic League-leading Patriots on Friday night at the Curtis gym. Reserve guard Samaji McClendon scored a game-high 22 points while reserve forward Dagan Bruno contributed...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Trends, picks for NFL's quarterfinal round on 'Bayou Bets'
The NFL is down to eight teams, and the crew of “Bayou Bets” was ready to break down all four divisional round matchups from an odds perspective Thursday. To help, they called on Max Meyer, the trends writer at Caesars Sportsbook, for some information on which sides and totals are drawing the most bets and why point spreads are moving the way they are. Caesars Sportsbook is the official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Can the Sean Payton sweepstakes end with a win-win? We'll soon find out.
Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton are longtime friends. They spent 16 years together with the Saints, where — as general manager and head coach — they won a Super Bowl and led the franchise to its most successful run in club history. Off the field, they golfed, shared dinners and traveled around the country for guys’ weekends.
NOLA.com
Sean Payton, Pete Carmichael, NFL best bets with Jeff Duncan and UBN on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 133
What’s the likelihood Sean Payton will be coaching somewhere in the NFL in 2023? And if he does, where?. We know Pete Carmichael is staying in New Orleans, but why? We know eight NFL teams will be whittled down to four this weekend, but who?. You have questions, and...
Comments / 0