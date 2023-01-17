ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn could have a major bounce back year with Hugh Freeze and Robby Ashford - here's why

By Lance Dawe
 3 days ago

Four of Freeze's ten years coaching have seen his starting quarterback rushing for over 500 yards. Those four teams went a combined 38-11 and produced all three of Freeze's ten-win seasons.

All of those years, Auburn fans complained that Gus Malzahn needed a dual threat quarterback in order for the team to find success.

Now, there's a statistic that backs that claim up - for Hugh Freeze and his past teams.

It's pretty simple; when a Hugh Freeze offense is more reliant on it's quarterbacks legs, the team has tended to have more success overall.

Now there are obviously several factors outside the utilization of a QBs legs. For instance, in those four years the defense gave up an average 21.2 points and was on average top 25 in total defense. QB rush yards is at least a small indicator that the offense performs better and therefore the team as a whole is more competitive.

If nothing else changes, Robby Ashford will be Auburn's starting quarterback heading into 2023 . His dual threat ability (709 rushing yards in nine starts) should help Hugh Freeze and OC Philip Montgomery open the offense up - at least, open it up past where it was last season.

Ashford has tremendous upside as a signal-caller. The offensive line is upgraded. The receiver core is ready.

If he takes the next step - and gets it done on the ground again - Hugh Freeze could be in for a solid first season as a head coach.

