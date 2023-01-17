Notebook: Glenn looks for record at Bi-County Tournament

At John Glenn this week the talk is about history.

The Falcons have won four consecutive Bi-County Tournaments. But no team has ever won five in a row. And nobody has been more aware of that this week than the defending champions.

"Glenn has won it more than anyone else," Glenn head coach Travis Hannah said. "Our teams back in the early 2000s won four straight and that has been the longest streak. Our kids are very aware of that and it is a very important tournament for us."

The Falcons (7-5) open their title defense Tuesday night when they host New Prairie, a rematch of an earlier season matchup Glenn won, 59-38. It also enters this week's tournament, Jan. 17-21 with the championship played at LaVille, playing some of its best basketball.

Last year's co-Northern Indiana Conference champions opened the year 1-4 after losing three key starters off last season's team. But since then, the Falcons are 7-1.

"It wasn't woe is me," Hannah said. "They understood where they were at and we got them to a point where they felt more confident and they just stuck with it."

Following the slow start, Glenn ripped off seven consecutive wins, including a holiday tournament championship at East Noble. It saw its long winning streak snapped this week with a home loss to South Bend Saint Joe.

Still, with seniors Brycen Hannah (team-high 16.6 PPG) and Noah Dreibelbeis (8.7 PPG) leading the way, the Falcons believe they have turned a corner.

"You look at our point guard play, Ty Larkin has taken over," Hannah said. "Chase Miller is shooting the ball well for us. Joe Chrapliwy is emerging as a scorer (11.7 PPG). And the most consistent kid in our lineup is Joey Shoue.

"I feel like we are getting better each and every week. We still have a huge ceiling, but it is obviously a lot better going into that tournament feeling good about yourself."

Bi-County Opening Games:

Bremen at Triton, 7:30 p.m.

New Prairie at John Glenn, 8 p.m.

Argos at Culver, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at LaVille, 8 p.m.

Brandywine off to strong start

Brandywine's 7-0 start to the season, before last week's loss to Benton Harber was its best start to the season since the 2019-20 season when it opened 9-0. The Bobcats, now 8-1 after Monday's win over Portage Northern, are the only undefeated team left in the Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Red Division standings.

Head coach Nathan Knapp, now in his 18th season, couldn't be reached for comment this week.

Brandywine has had eight straight winning seasons.

Top performances this week

South Bend Clay's Tyrese Jones scored 17 points in a win over Oregon-Davis. Penn's Markus Burton scored 29 points in a win over Warsaw. Mishawaka Marian's Dar'e'on Thornton scored 20 points in a win over South Bend Clay. South Bend Riley's Marvin Schindler scored 15 points in a win over New Prairie. South Bend Saint Joe's Jayce Lee scored 20 points in a win over John Glenn. Penn's Joey Garwood scored 15 points in a win over Jimtown. Elkhart's Mariyon Dye scored 14 points in a win over Bremen. LaVille's Michael Good scored 15 points in a win over Elkhart Christian. Marian's Deaglan Sullivan scored 19 points in a win over South Bend Adams.

Conference standings

Northern Indiana Conference (as of Jan. 15): Penn (10-1, 4-0 NIC), SB Saint Joe (7-6, 4-0 NIC), Mish. Marian (13-1, 3-0 NIC), SB Washington (12-2, 5-1 NIC), SB Riley (8-7, 4-2 NIC), John Glenn (7-5, 3-3 NIC), Elkhart (3-9, 2-3 NIC), SB Clay (6-5, 2-4 NIC), New Prairie (3-7, 2-4 NIC), SB Adams (4-6, 1-4 NIC), Bremen (0-10, 0-4 NIC), Jimtown (2-10, 0-5 NIC)

Northern Lakes Conference (as of Jan. 15): Mishawaka (11-2, 3-0 NLC), NorthWood (11-2, 3-0 NLC), Concord (7-5, 2-1 NLC), Warsaw (7-6, 2-1 NLC), Goshen (6-5, 1-2 NLC), Northridge (7-6, 1-2 NLC), Plymouth (5-8, 0-3 NLC), Wawasee (4-9, 0-3 NLC)