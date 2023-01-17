Disturbing 911 calls from Kenneth Boone released in lawsuit against dispatchers

EDITOR'S NOTE: This report contains details of a murder that some readers may find disturbing.

SPRING LAKE TWP. — The caller on the other end of the line sounded calm but resolute.

“Hi, this is Kenneth Boone," he said. "I’m not feeling safe with my dad right now. Come arrest me.”

It was 6:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, and Kenneth Boone had just called 911 from his home in Spring Lake Township.

The deadly events that transpired over the next 72 minutes are the subject of a lawsuit filed on Jan. 5 in the U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.

The family of the man who died, Kenneth's father, is suing the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority and seven of its employees, alleging gross negligence and wrongful death, among other accusations.

“OK, and what’s going on?” asked Nicole Wentworth, the dispatcher who answered the first call in December 2019. “You’re not feeling safe with who?”

“With my dad,” Kenneth said.

“With your dad?” Wentworth said. “What’s going on there?”

“He’s not acting like himself,” Kenneth said, adding his dad was “threatening” and “scaring” him.

In the background, James Boone could be heard denying his son’s claims. Kenneth persisted.

“He’s scaring the (expletive) out of me right now,” Kenneth told Wentworth.

James, still in the background but speaking louder now, said it was actually the opposite; it was Kenneth, 25, who was intimidating his dad.

“Ma’am, he’s threatening me. Will you hurry up?” James asked the dispatcher, apparently assuming a deputy was heading to the home he shared with his son on Pawnee Drive in Spring Lake Township.

“Ma’am, he’s off his medications because it was messing up his liver,” James, 64, told the dispatcher, after convincing his son to give him the phone.

When Wentworth asked what Kenneth’s medication was for, James said "mental illness."

The dispatcher established there were no weapons in the home, no small children and no one had been drinking or doing drugs. But when she asked James if anyone had been physically assaulted, his answer was prophetic.

“Not yet, no,” he said.

'He could do something bad to me'

“Sir, I’m going to get an officer out that way for you,” Wentworth assured James. “Why would (Kenneth) say he wanted to be arrested?”

“Cause he knows he could do something bad to me,” James said.

“OK,” Wentworth said. “And what is he making threats to do right now?”

“Nothing,” James said. “He woke me up in the middle of a sleep to go get him a pack of cigarettes and then he’s starting to get in my face and double fist his fists.”

“OK,” Wentworth said before reiterating her intention to send a deputy to the home.

“Like I said, we’re going to get some help that way for you, OK?” Wentworth said. “I just want you to stay safe. If anything changes before they arrive there, I want you to call me back immediately, OK?”

“Yep, thanks,” James said.

The call lasted three minutes and 10 seconds.

Wentworth initially entered the call into the dispatch computer as a Priority 2 (Disturbance In Progress), according to an internal investigation conducted by Peter McWatters, executive director of the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority.

One minute later, the employee responsible for dispatching deputies — not Wentworth — changed the description to Priority 2 (Mental In Progress).

The second call: 'I (expletive) killed my dad'

One hour and nine minutes after the original call, dispatcher Ryan Culver, just coming on-shift, picked up a call and was greeted with a disturbing declaration.

“Hi, I (expletive) killed my dad,” the man said.

“Who is this?” asked Culver.

“Kenneth Boone,” the caller responded.

“Kenneth?” Culver said. “Kenneth, what’s going on there?”

“Come lock me up,” Kenneth said.

“You said you killed your dad?” Culver asked.

“Yeah,” Kenneth said.

“How did you do that?” Culver asked.

“With a (expletive) hammer.”

How did it happen? The lawsuit says, despite assuring James a deputy would be en route to the home on Pawnee Drive soon, dispatchers never notified officers of the first call. Instead, it sat in the computer — undispatched — for more than an hour. Deputies on patrol had no idea it existed.

“OK, hold on just a moment Kenneth,” Culver said. “I’m going to get some help started that way for you.”

But as it turned out, Kenneth hadn't killed his father just yet.

“Listen, I do not want you to hurt anyone else,” Culver said. “Are you able to put the hammer down?

“Nope,” Kenneth said.

After several more exchanges, during which Kenneth became more agitated, he told Culver he was going to "finish my (expletive) dad off right now." The call soon cut to a tone, but Culver could hear screams, as he wrote on the dispatch computer repeatedly over the next three minutes.

In the aftermath

In the lawsuit filed on behalf of James' other son, Cody Boone, his attorney describes what deputies encountered when they responded to the second call.

“As deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were rushing toward the scene, Kenneth Boone was found walking down the road, in the neighborhood, covered in blood and carrying the weapon used, a hammer,” wrote attorney David Shafer.

“After entering the home, James Boone was found bludgeoned to death on the living room floor, laying in a supine position in a pool of blood with copious amounts of blood spatter, skull fragments and brain matter surrounding his body.”

Shafer wrote James “was bludgeoned so violently that he was unrecognizable.”

Kenneth pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree premeditated murder in September 2021. On Nov. 21, 2022, he died of cancer while in state custody.

The lawsuit against Ottawa County Dispatch was initially filed on Nov. 29, 2022, in Ottawa County Circuit Court, but was transferred in early January to U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.

Among the defendants are four dispatchers who received “written reprimands” or “counseling” in the wake of the incident.

An internal investigation concluded the initial call would have been more appropriately coded as a Priority 1 (Domestic). Instead, Wentworth coded it as a Priority 2.

“The call was made ready for dispatch at 6:18:05 a.m. however there were no area cars available, so the call was held as a pending call,” wrote McWatters in his investigative report.

“The (first) call held until suspect Kenneth Boone called back at 7:24 (a.m.) and stated he had killed his father."

At the time of the first call, all available deputies were tied up at various scenes, including an OWI arrest, an animal complaint, a motorist assist and a separate death investigation.

McWatters outlined both the information Wentworth documented during the first call, and the information she failed to document:

Kenneth stating that he was being threatened by his father, James.

James stating, “He’s threatening me… will you hurry up?"

James stating that Kenneth was “Starting to get in my face and double fist his fists.”

When asked if an assault had taken place, James stating, “Not yet.”

When asked why Kenneth wanted to be arrested, James responding, “Because he knows he could do something bad to me.”

“Based on this information,” McWatters wrote, “the call would have more appropriately been coded by Wentworth as a (Priority 1: Domestic) and her (computer) entries should have included more detailed information about the threats being made and statements made by both James and Kenneth.”

According to McWatters, those responsible for dispatching deputies (not Wentworth) would have treated the call more urgently had it been coded Priority 1, or even included more detail about what was happening.

He also noted a shift change occurred between the first and second calls.

McWatters told WOOD TV-8 Wentworth knew there’d been prior calls to the Pawnee address, which show up automatically on the call taker’s monitor.

When Kenneth first called, Wentworth’s screen showed five recent 911 calls to the Boone home, including a domestic between father and son, an overdose involving Kenneth, a suicidal subject (Kenneth), a mental health pick-up order (Kenneth) and malicious destruction of property.

“While they did see the previous domestic and mental health-related calls at the address, I don’t conclude that that should have impacted how they dealt with the call,” McWatters wrote in an email to WOOD TV-8. “Unfortunately, we deal with a lot of addresses where there have been previous calls like this, so this type of history for an address is pretty common.”

McWatters reiterated it was the circumstances at the time of the first call, and the information provided by both men, that should have triggered a more urgent response.

The department's response

Wentworth, according to the investigation, received a written reprimand for not properly coding the call and not putting more details information in the narrative, and received supplemental training.

Another employee, dispatch supervisor Meagan Ross, also received a written reprimand for not contacting an OCSO supervisor while the first call was held to seek direction.

When WOOD TV-8 first reported on the deadly incident in 2019, McWatters sat down for an interview and said the dispatchers involved were “stellar” employees who do “heroic work” every day.

“This is hindsight with the value of time and investigation," he said. "Our dispatchers are handling multiple calls. They are forced to make very quick decisions. I don’t think any reasonable person listening to that (initial) call would have predicted the ultimate outcome that he was going to murder his father."

He confirmed OCCDA implemented new policy in the aftermath of the Boone homicide.

If a Priority 2 call is held for a certain amount of time, dispatchers are now required to notify OCSO for guidance on how to respond.

The federal lawsuit accuses the dispatch authority and seven employees of gross negligence, wrongful death, failure to train or supervise (dispatchers), intentional infliction of emotional distress (upon James Boone) and violation of due process.