Climax-Scotts grad Jordan Langs joins Iowa State football coaching staff

Even being from a small town, Jordan Langs has allowed himself to dream big.

And now Langs is taking his biggest step yet in his football coaching career as he is joining the staff at a Power 5 college program.

A Climax-Scotts graduate, Langs has been named as an assistant coach for the Iowa State University football team.

"It's always been a dream to coach at that level," Langs said, after finalizing his deal late last week. "For a guy like me, from where I have come from and from humble beginnings, I am super excited about getting this opportunity."

Langs has been opening some eyes in coaching circles recently while serving as the head coach at Indiana Wesleyan the past six seasons. He will be the running backs coach and special teams coordinator at Iowa State, which plays in the Big 12.

Langs has twice been named Mid-States Football Association Mideast Coach of the Year while at Indiana Wesleyan as he made that program into a powerhouse in the NAIA, going 11-2 in 2022 and earning a No. 5 ranking in the national polls.

"Jordan is an experienced leader of men that has been successful as a head coach," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, in a statement put out with the hiring. "His teams have followed his leadership and had success both on the field and in the classroom. He's developed players and built a program from the ground up. We are excited to add someone with his experience to our coaching staff."

Langs was the first-ever head coach at Indiana Wesleyan, as the program began in 2016. Prior to that, Langs spent five seasons coaching at his alma mater at Division III Wheaton, following a standout career at Climax-Scotts.

"Super proud to come from a place like Climax and get to this stage," Langs said. "We bleed blue and gold and take a lot of pride from where we come from. Big part of our story comes from being from Climax. It's a big part of what got us to Wheaton, got us to Indiana Wesleyan and now to Iowa State."

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Climax-Scotts grad Jordan Langs joins Iowa State football coaching staff