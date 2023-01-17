ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance Council to vote on 3% sewer rate increase

By Benjamin Duer, The Alliance Review
ALLIANCE − Residents are likely to see a 3% increase in their sewer rates next month.

Alliance City Council will consider legislation to raise sewer rates Tuesday night. If it passes, the rate hike will become effective Feb. 1. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Alliance Area Senior Center.

Last council meeting:Alliance posts improved COVID-19 numbers for 2022

Safety Service Director Mike Dreger, in an email, said there will be no increase in water rates for 2023.

Tonight's agenda also includes purchasing equipment for the skatepark and building a pump track for bike riders at Memorial Park with funds from a 2022 state park grant.

