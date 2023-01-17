ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Mount Union swimmer Abby Calaway recognized by Ohio Athletic Conference

By The Alliance Review
 5 days ago

Mount Union freshman Abby Calaway has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference women's swimmer of the week.

Calaway, a graduate of Berea-Midpark High School, led the Raiders to a dual meet win over Ohio Northern on Saturday, winning three individual events and one relay. She won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 58.70 seconds, the 50 free (25.41) and the 100 free (54.91). She was also a member of the 200 medley relay which won in 1:53.66.

Mount Union swims against Akron and Baldwin Wallace at Ocasek Natatorium on Friday at 6 p.m.

