Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, Northside basketball teams still contending in wide-open Big Carolina Conference

By Chris Miller, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 5 days ago
While the Jacksonville and Northside boys’ basketball teams are 4-3 in the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference, neither team is out of the league race.

Both the Cardinals (10-6) and Monarchs (9-7) are tied for third place in the seven-team conference, behind D.H. Conley (12-6, 5-1) and South Central (8-8, 4-2) with plenty of games to catch up.

“Every night you have to play because if you don’t, you can get beat by any team,” Northside coach Kendrick Hall said. “The last place team in this conference can beat the first-place team.”

D.H. Conley sits atop the league after a 63-43 win over South Central on Friday, but the Vikings have a 58-32 loss to New Bern (9-7, 3-3). Second-place South Central has defeated New Bern, but has lost twice to J.H. Rose (7-8, 2-4), once in league play and another in a nonconference holiday tournament.

Havelock (1-15, 0-6) sits in last, but has lost four games but three points or less.

“The conference is wide-open,” Jacksonville coach Sean Thompson said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Havelock ended up knocking somebody off and I wouldn’t be surprised if the conference champion has three of four losses.”

The conference overall is 34-35 in nonconference games, a sign that not one team stands substantially out. Jacksonville has two nonconference losses to White Oak, including Monday’s 38-21 defeat while Northside has defeated White Oak twice.

Jacksonville and Northside split their two conference games with the Cardinals winning 51-41 on Thursday.

“I just think it's more about match-ups in this conference,” Thompson said. “Some teams match-up better than others. All teams in the conference have similar skill sets and there isn’t a team that has one dominating player like in years past.”

Hall agreed, adding that games come down one simple aspect.

“You have to focus on what you can do and that is playing hard,” he said.

Jacksonville doesn’t play again until Friday when it hosts J.H. Rose. The Cardinals look for their second win over the Rampants while also looking to rebound from Monday’s defeat to White Oak.

“We have to be able to play loose and improvise,” Thompson said. “We have been caught letting teams shut this down or that down, so we can’t be robots out there. We have to clean some things up like missed layups and sloppy passes. Our defense has been good all year so if we can get some shots to go in, we can be dangerous.”

The Cardinals will continue to look at players such as juniors Amaree Barber (11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 steals per game) and Michael Carlock (8.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 2.1 blocks) to lead the way.

A few miles down the road, Northside prepares for Friday’s game at South Central. The Monarchs lost 57-37 to the Falcons last month.

Junior Savion Pepper (13.9 points, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals) and senior Michael Tate (10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, two steals) have led Northside.

“We will take a few days off before the game,” Hall said. “We have a few guys who play a lot of minutes out of position so we need to get their bodies healed up. Hopefully we will come out better on Friday.”

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at cmiller@jdnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jdnsports.

