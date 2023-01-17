Gerron Jordan and Matt Smith to co-host 'Upfront' on Milwaukee's WISN-TV (Channel 12)

Gerron Jordan and Matt Smith have been named co-hosts of "Upfront," the Sunday morning public affairs and politics show on Milwaukee's WISN-TV (Channel 12).

The station also named Smith its political director.

The pair will continue their anchoring and reporting duties at Channel 12 — Jordan as weekday co-anchor of the station's morning newscast, and Smith as political reporter and executive producer of "Upfront," which airs at 9 a.m. Sundays.

Smith and Jordan have both filled in as host of "Upfront" since June 2022, when Adrienne Pedersen left Channel 12 and TV news, with Smith pulling the majority of the fill-in duty. Pedersen, the morning news co-anchor who had also hosted "Upfront" since Mike Gousha left in 2019, later joined Racine-based SC Johnson as manager of global media relations and issues management.