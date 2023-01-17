ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady to the Tennessee Titans? Why it doesn't (and does) make sense

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
Here it goes again.

Tom Brady's third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in defeat Monday night, as the Bucs lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the last game of wild card weekend. Now Brady enters the 2023 offseason as a free agent who could sign with any quarterback-needy team. And just like the Peyton Manning sweepstakes of 2012 and Brady's previous stint as a free agent in 2020, the Tennessee Titans are connected as one of those quarterback-needy teams.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Titans might be one of Brady's main suitors this offseason, along with the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers at the Buccaneers themselves.

LET'S BE BOLD:5 bold predictions for Tennessee Titans 2023 offseason: GM, OC search and Ryan Tannehill future

WINNERS AND LOSERS:Tennessee Titans 2022 season winners and losers from Joshua Dobbs to Malik Willis

Does a marriage between Brady and the Titans make sense for 2023? Let's examine the pros and cons for both parties.

Why Tom Brady to the Titans makes sense

Brady's connection to the Titans always starts with coach Mike Vrabel, his longtime teammate with the New England Patriots with whom he won his first three Super Bowls. As long as that relationship exists, the Titans have a leg up over most teams.

The Titans also have running back Derrick Henry, a unique player who can take pressure off Brady (who will turn 46 in August) unlike any running back he's played with in a decade. Brady set the NFL record for most attempts in a season this year with 733; coming to the Titans would give Brady a chance to throw a lot less and rely more on the running game.

Brady also might be able to dictate the direction of the Titans' offense. Vrabel hasn't hired an offensive coordinator to replace Todd Downing yet. Though it's unlikely the Titans would hold out on hiring a coordinator until Brady made his decision, the Titans could make their hire to attempt to lure Brady, or could give Brady more power once he arrives to determine what kinds of plays are called.

Why Tom Brady to the Titans doesn't make sense

Frankly, the Titans don't have good enough personnel to make Brady look good. The Titans' offensive line is a mess, potentially requiring four new starters this offseason, and the receiving corps is a huge step down from what Brady is working with in Tampa Bay. Outside of Henry and a few exciting young pieces like receiver Treylon Burks and tight end Chig Okonkwo, there aren't many players on the Titans who could entice a player of Brady's caliber to potentially end his career in a Titans uniform.

The Titans have some salary cap flexibility this offseason, especially if they part ways with veterans like quarterback Ryan Tannehill, offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and outside linebacker Bud Dupree. But the 2023 free agent cycle isn't exactly loaded with top-flight receivers or linemen who'd be attracted to playing with Brady. It'll be tough to surround Brady with the kind of talent he's accustomed to playing with without making trades or big splash moves in the NFL Draft.

The final verdict

Look, it's possible. Brady reportedly liked Nashville the last time he was a free agent, and the chance to play in an up-for-grabs division alongside one of the best running backs in football gives Brady a pretty clear path back to the playoffs.

But as long as there are teams with better weapons, better protection and better support systems in place courting Brady, the Titans will always feel like a longshot.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

