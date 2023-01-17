ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss baseball ranked in D1Baseball's preseason top five

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago
OXFORD — Ole Miss baseball's title defense is just around the corner.

With the regular season a month away, the preseason rankings are beginning to pour in for Mike Bianco and the national champion Rebels.

D1Baseball ranked Ole Miss fourth in its preseason rankings released on Tuesday.

The Rebels are ranked third out of nine SEC teams to crack the list. They're also one of two programs in the state of Mississippi to be ranked, with Southern Miss coming in at No. 18.

The full rankings can be found below:

  1. LSU
  2. Stanford
  3. Ole Miss
  4. Texas A&M
  5. Wake Forest
  6. Florida
  7. Arkansas
  8. Oklahoma State
  9. Vanderbilt
  10. East Carolina
  11. North Carolina
  12. Maryland
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. TCU
  15. Louisville
  16. UCLA
  17. Southern Miss
  18. Virginia
  19. Alabama
  20. NC State
  21. Miami
  22. South Carolina
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Oregon

Ole Miss will begin its season at home on Feb. 17 when it welcomes Delaware to Swayze Field for the first of three games.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

