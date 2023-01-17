ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Travel Maven

These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
WGN News

Woman beaten to death inside South Side home

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
WBEZ

Why are there so many geese in Chicago?

We’ve all been there: you’re getting your daily steps in, walking around your local park, enjoying the fresh air — when you spot a gaggle of geese giving you the stink eye. One heads your way. Is it going to attack me? It honks a threatening honk. You retreat to the sidewalk, only to realize your shoe is covered in… goose excrement. Your feathered foes had the last laugh.
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing 2 Chicago area theaters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters, including two in the Chicago area.Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago.As part of the new round of closures, Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month.Regal shuttered 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 Regal Theaters will stay open.  
97ZOK

Each Day, Illinois Produces A Crazy Amount Of A Certain Candy

With a little over 3 weeks to go before Valentine's Day, it's no surprise to see all sorts of stories being published about Valentine's candy. There are articles all over the place about the candies we love, the candies we hate, each state's favorite and least favorite candy...yada, yada, yada.
97ZOK

Hot Dogging it: The History of the Chicago-Style Wiener

Ladies and gentlemen, gather 'round because it's time to talk about one of Chicago's most beloved delicacies: the Chicago-style hot dog. This iconic dish has a rich history that dates back to the early 20th century, and it's a story that's filled with as much flavor as the hot dog itself.
97ZOK

Ease Your Troubles At Taylor Swift ‘Bad Blood’ Bar Coming To Illinois

The West Loop neighborhood in Chicago is about to get a taste of bad blood this February at a new Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up bar. Remember when Taylor Swift released her Eras Tour tickets on Ticketmaster and Swifties basically broke the internet? It's gonna get a whole lot crazier in the West Loop neighborhood around Valentine's Day.
InsideHook

Chicago’s 5 Best Italian Restaurants

There’s room for both old-school red-sauce joints and new-school Italian fare in Chicago. Options abound — and among them, just a few standouts that are worth a visit. Each spot offers a unique experience, whether you’re after an intimate date night, a buzzy dinner or a relaxed family meal. Below, our short list of the best Italian spots in Chicago.
97ZOK

Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)

Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

