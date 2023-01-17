ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tablao Flamenco to Light Up the TPAC Stage with Three Soulful Performances

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Tickets on sale now!

Award-winning artists from around the world take the stage for three soulful performances of Tablao Flamenco at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Johnson Theater April 20-22.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, at TPAC.org , by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. TPAC encourages patrons to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Tablao Flamenco brings a fresh approach to a night of flamenco, transforming the theatre into an intimate nightclub like those found in Andalusia, Spain. The audience will experience an evening of dynamic performance, improvisation and passionate music delivered by a cast of the most sought-after and award-winning flamenco artists in the U.S. and Europe.

“Flamenco is raw emotion through movement and sound, given form by the pulse of the guitar strings, the wail of a voice and the rhythm of the dance. The sounds of Sephardic, Gypsy and Arab traditions are entwined in the history of Spain,” says Artistic Director Leah Keith . “Flamenco is a vehicle to express the wide range of emotions inherent in the human experience, from joy to pain, from love to loss and everything in between. Every night is different because every day is different.”

Tablao Flamenco was co-created and produced by Blumenthal Performing Arts and Rhythm of the Arts.

For more information, visit rhythmofthearts.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook .

Tablao Flamenco
April 20-22, 2023
TPAC’s Johnson Theater
505 Deaderick St.

Tickets:
TPAC.org
615-782-4040

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Institutional partners include HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health, Amazon, and Nissan North America. TPAC is funded in part by support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission.

For event-specific policies, visit TPAC.ORG/ ShowUpdates . For complete entry policy and health protocols, visit TPAC.ORG/ PatronHealth .

The post Tablao Flamenco to Light Up the TPAC Stage with Three Soulful Performances appeared first on Wilson County Source .

