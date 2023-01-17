ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Here come the bandwagon fans! Dallas Cowboys have the most, survey shows

By Alejandra Yañez
 5 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A nationwide survey of NFL fans revealed the Dallas Cowboys rank No.1 for having the most bandwagon fans in the league.

The survey, conducted by NJ.Bet, stated most fans jump on the Dallas Cowboy bandwagon because of the fashionable team colors and logo.

Cowboys worth billions more than any other sports team in America

The royal blue and metallic silver of “America’s Team” seems to catch the eye of lots of NFL fans.

Dallas was also voted most likely to acquire the most bandwagon fans in 2023.

According to the survey, 64% of fans know someone who is a bandwagon fan, though only 20% actually admit to it.

A legacy beyond the wrestling mat: How the panthers honor a fallen soldier

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was ranked number four for quarterbacks with the largest bandwagon following. Tom Brady was ranked number one, but after last night’s win against the Buccaneers, Prescott along with the Cowboys may gain more bandwagon fans as they head to the playoffs.

