PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jessica Suda Baab from KISS Theater about their upcoming Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre event. Jessica talks about the upcoming event, in which local celebrities are paired with professional dancers in a dancing competition. Two winners will be crowned, one decided by judges, and the other decided by an audience vote.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO