KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits Southern Baking Done Wright
VIDOR — Tan Radford made a stop at Southern Baking Done Wright this morning. This local bakery offers something for everyone with bread pudding, crawfish boudin king cake, french toast muffins, and many more sweet treats. You can find Southern Baking Done Wright on Facebook.
KFDM-TV
Mentoring program in Beaumont working to develop young leaders
BEAUMONT — The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce has a program in place to mentor and inspire young people and provide opportunities for them to excel. The program, so far, has provided 51 leadership classes in an effort to give back to youth in Beaumont. Fox 4/KFDM's Aaron Mack...
KFDM-TV
Jan. 18, 2023 - Pay it Forward: Honoring Demetrice Clifton for going above and beyond
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont woman has gone above and beyond for her community. That's why Demetrice Clifton is our Pay it Forward recipient. Fox 4/KFDM's Tan Radford has the report. Pay it Forward is sponsored by DuGood Federal Credit Union.
KFDM-TV
LISD board to consider hybrid 4-day calendar and traditional option next month
Lumberton — The Lumberton ISD superintendent has reached out to KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan and other reporters, explaining that the board president and other trustees have decided to bring two calendar options to the full board in February. They include the hybrid 4-day option that was presented in January but didn't move forward because the vote was 3-3 with one board member abstaining. The other is a traditional calendar.
KFDM-TV
Family and pet safe after house fire in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of Sparks Street off of Lavaca. All residence and pets made it out of the home safely. District Chief Scott Wheat tells KFDM there were no injuries and only minor damage during this unintentional fire.
KFDM-TV
TxDOT closing Dowlen Road S. exit off Highway 69 in Beaumont for months
The Texas Department of Transportation is closing the Dowlen Road S. exit, and the closure will last for three months, starting Jan. 20, 2023. This will affect anyone trying to get to the Parkdale Mall area coming in from Hardin County. The best option if you're driving into Beaumont from...
KFDM-TV
Breaking: DPS at the scene of crash on Highway 90 near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County
Highway 90 eastbound near Yorkshire Drive in Jefferson County in the Beaumont area is reportedly shut down following a crash. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday. DPS and other first responders are at the scene.
KFDM-TV
Firefighters respond to warehouse fire
BEAUMONT — The fire department received an “automatic fire alarm”. When the first responding company arrived, there was smoke visible. They switched the call to a full alarm. The fire originated from some aluminum crates. That caused the sprinkler system to go off and interior workers also...
KFDM-TV
KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles makes acting debut playing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Beaumont — Many people aspire to become actors or actresses, and it can often take years to be chosen for a high-profile role. KFDM/Fox 4 anchor Mello Styles has made his acting debut in what some might call the role of a lifetime. Mello is starring as Dr. Martin...
KFDM-TV
Lamar University honors the legacy of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr.
BEAUMONT — Lamar University is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. with a number of events throughout the week. The university is highlighting the role of Dr. King in motivating others to break barriers. On Thursday, the university hosted a grogram at its Student Center with...
KFDM-TV
Pastors remaining optimistic after fire destroys church building
PORT ARTHUR — Two Port Arthur pastors are figuring out their next steps after a fire burned down their church building around 2:30 this morning. Firefighters arrived at Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church on 2nd avenue at 19th street around 2:30 am. They fought the flames for hours but the...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police searching for attacker who stole pickup truck at gunpoint
Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for an attacker who stole a pickup truck at gunpoint from a victim at a convenience store. BPD detectives are asking for help in identifying the aggravated robbery suspect. On January 12, the suspect you see in the photos with this story, stole the victim's blue 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 at gunpoint in the parking lot of Pappu's (Stop N Drive) convenience store, 595 East Virginia Street. Police still haven't found the truck.
KFDM-TV
Wrecker service owner's complaint against city spurs run for Port Arthur City Council
Port Arthur — He first hinted at a run for office in an interview with KFDM/Fox 4 earlier this week, but the owner of a well-known wrecker service in Port Arthur is now making it official. Allen Valka, nicknamed Opie and who operates Opie's Towing and Transport, tells us...
KFDM-TV
Longtime Vidor head football coach leaving district after more than 30 years
Vidor — Longtime Vidor head football coach Jeff Mathews is leaving the district after more than 30 years to join a factory-direct equipment company, BSN Sports, the largest distributor of team sports apparel and equipment in the United States. Mathews posted the decision to leave Vidor High School on...
KFDM-TV
LU Women's Basketball ends skid with blowout SLC win
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas - Entering Saturday’s contest against the University of Incarnate Word, Lamar University’s women’s basketball, in the midst of a three-game skid, found themselves trailing 21-10 in the second quarter. But with one ginormous run, LU’s Cardinals erupted to a smashing 72-52 victory over UIW’s Cardinals. LU is now 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the Southland Conference.
KFDM-TV
Lamar Men's Basketball can't complete the rally at home
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – For the second straight game, Lamar University battles back from a double-digit deficit in the second half, but unlike Thursday night the Cardinals fell short Saturday dropping a 70-64 decision to UIW in the Montagne Center. Trailing by as many as 15...
KFDM-TV
LU Women's Basketball falls short in final quarter to AMCC
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas - Lamar University entered the final quarter of their contest against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi up 11 points and looking to end their skid. But unfortunately, they were stunned by the Southland Conference’s best defense, who held them to 11 points while they rallied back to knock off LU 61-59. The Cardinals are 8-9 overall and 2-4 in the SLC.
