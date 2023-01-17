ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits Southern Baking Done Wright

VIDOR — Tan Radford made a stop at Southern Baking Done Wright this morning. This local bakery offers something for everyone with bread pudding, crawfish boudin king cake, french toast muffins, and many more sweet treats. You can find Southern Baking Done Wright on Facebook.
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Mentoring program in Beaumont working to develop young leaders

BEAUMONT — The Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce has a program in place to mentor and inspire young people and provide opportunities for them to excel. The program, so far, has provided 51 leadership classes in an effort to give back to youth in Beaumont. Fox 4/KFDM's Aaron Mack...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

LISD board to consider hybrid 4-day calendar and traditional option next month

Lumberton — The Lumberton ISD superintendent has reached out to KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan and other reporters, explaining that the board president and other trustees have decided to bring two calendar options to the full board in February. They include the hybrid 4-day option that was presented in January but didn't move forward because the vote was 3-3 with one board member abstaining. The other is a traditional calendar.
LUMBERTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Family and pet safe after house fire in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of Sparks Street off of Lavaca. All residence and pets made it out of the home safely. District Chief Scott Wheat tells KFDM there were no injuries and only minor damage during this unintentional fire.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Firefighters respond to warehouse fire

BEAUMONT — The fire department received an “automatic fire alarm”. When the first responding company arrived, there was smoke visible. They switched the call to a full alarm. The fire originated from some aluminum crates. That caused the sprinkler system to go off and interior workers also...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar University honors the legacy of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr.

BEAUMONT — Lamar University is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. with a number of events throughout the week. The university is highlighting the role of Dr. King in motivating others to break barriers. On Thursday, the university hosted a grogram at its Student Center with...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Pastors remaining optimistic after fire destroys church building

PORT ARTHUR — Two Port Arthur pastors are figuring out their next steps after a fire burned down their church building around 2:30 this morning. Firefighters arrived at Endtime Deliverance Holiness Church on 2nd avenue at 19th street around 2:30 am. They fought the flames for hours but the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police searching for attacker who stole pickup truck at gunpoint

Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for an attacker who stole a pickup truck at gunpoint from a victim at a convenience store. BPD detectives are asking for help in identifying the aggravated robbery suspect. On January 12, the suspect you see in the photos with this story, stole the victim's blue 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 at gunpoint in the parking lot of Pappu's (Stop N Drive) convenience store, 595 East Virginia Street. Police still haven't found the truck.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

LU Women's Basketball ends skid with blowout SLC win

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas - Entering Saturday’s contest against the University of Incarnate Word, Lamar University’s women’s basketball, in the midst of a three-game skid, found themselves trailing 21-10 in the second quarter. But with one ginormous run, LU’s Cardinals erupted to a smashing 72-52 victory over UIW’s Cardinals. LU is now 9-9 overall and 3-4 in the Southland Conference.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar Men's Basketball can't complete the rally at home

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – For the second straight game, Lamar University battles back from a double-digit deficit in the second half, but unlike Thursday night the Cardinals fell short Saturday dropping a 70-64 decision to UIW in the Montagne Center. Trailing by as many as 15...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

LU Women's Basketball falls short in final quarter to AMCC

Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas - Lamar University entered the final quarter of their contest against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi up 11 points and looking to end their skid. But unfortunately, they were stunned by the Southland Conference’s best defense, who held them to 11 points while they rallied back to knock off LU 61-59. The Cardinals are 8-9 overall and 2-4 in the SLC.
BEAUMONT, TX

