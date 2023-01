On Jan. 8, shortly after midnight, a WSUPD officer responded to a complaint made by RAs at University Village Building 5. The RAs told officers that they had smelled the odor of marijuana coming from one of the apartments as well as the sound of an air-freshener being used from within the apartment before the officer had arrived. Though the odor of marijuana was not initially noticed upon entering the apartment, a sweep of the apartment uncovered drugs, drug paraphernalia and alcohol. The drugs and drug paraphernalia were collected to be destroyed and officers confiscated the alcohol.

