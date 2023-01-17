Read full article on original website
How to Use the Falcon Scout in Fortnite
Fortnite's new Falcon Scout item can retrieve loot, track enemy players, and scout nearby locations while players remain in a safe location.
When Does League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 End?
The League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 event was released last week, and there are numerous rewards available for players until it ends. Usually, League of Legends events last for a over a month to give everyone plenty of time to gather tokens and purchase items from the event shop. Players can get tokens by purchasing a Lunar Revel Pass, or they can complete the missions provided in the missions tab within the League of Legends client.
Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event Announced
Respawn has announced the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event in Apex Legends. Here's everything players can expect to see during its run. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Release Date
The new season of League of Legends started a little over a week ago, which included a revamped ranked mode and numerous changes to champions. Although Riot Games altered the meta a little bit with the first patch of Season 13, players are still experiencing a lack of champion diversity. Tanks are still relevant in the meta, but the new adjustment to Jax has made him one of the most prominent picks in the top lane and opened the meta to some bruisers.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All New January Reality Augments Listed
Fortnite's latest update for Chapter 4 Season 1 has added in five new Reality Augments. Here are all of the new enhancements players can get hold of during a match. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has already offered players some huge changes. Perhaps most notable is the addition of Reality Augments; enhancement perks that players accumulate over a single match. This latest update adds five more augments into rotation, including one that will bestow a treasure map leading to some top loot.
Fortnite Rift Warden Stellan Outfit: Cost, How to Get
Fortnite players can buy the new Rift Warden Stellan Outfit in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.
Fortnite x Dead Space Crossover Set for Mid-January, According to Leaks
New rumors have begun swirling on Fortnite's next crossover, this time with EA survival horror game Dead Space. The upcoming Dead Space remake is set for release on Jan. 27, and what better way to amp up the promotion than to have a crossover with one of the biggest games around. Fortnite has seen its fair share of gaming collaborations in the past, with characters such as Master Chief, Marcus Fenix and more joining their Gaming Legends cosmetic series.
Overwatch 2 Player Count January 2023
Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular games on the planet, but just how popular is it?. Overwatch 2 became an instant multiplayer smash hit when it released late last year, delivering the long-awaited sequel to its beloved hero shooter Overwatch. Overwatch 2 brought with it a total overhaul of the game's systems as well as a truckload of new content which continues to be regularly added to the game, ranging from new maps, heroes and seasonal events.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
Fortnite Shockwave Hammer Nerfs Leave Fans Divided
Fortnite's Shockwave Hammer has been nerfed by Epic Games, and fans have mixed reactions to its decreased bounce charges. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 delivered a new map, new weapons and new features for players to explore in the recent edition of the battle royale. The Shockwave Hammer has quickly found its way into the meta, dominating both casual and competitive play. Doubling as a weapon and a mobility device, the Shockwave Hammer is vital for rotations and also a useful tool in engagements.
Fortnite v23.20 Update Adds New Reality Augments: Full Patch Notes Detailed
Epic Games has rolled out the latest update to Fortnite Chapter 4. Version 23.20 sees a variety of new features hit the Battle Royale. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season
Will Octopath Traveler 2 Release on Xbox?
Fantasy RPG Octopath Traveler 2 releases next month, but won't be available on Xbox despite the first game's release on the console.
Silent Hill 2 Remake Devs Address Concerns the Game Will be Less Scary
With Silent Hill 2 set to get a revival on modern consoles, fans have expressed concerns that updated graphics and environments could make the game feel less scary.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Greninja 7-Star Tera Raid Battle: Start Date, End Date, How to Play
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to catch a Poison-type terastallized Greninja starting on Jan. 27 until Jan. 29, and once more in Feburary.
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Xbox Release Date
The remaster of the fan-favorite RTS Age of Empires II, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, releases on Xbox Jan. 31.
No PUBG Xbox Event Mode This Week as PUBG Corp Continues Vikendi Work
There will be no PUBG Xbox event mode this week, PUBG Corp confirmed. The developer will continue to focus on preparing Vikendi for Xbox release.
How to Improve Overwatch 2 FPS and Performance
Overwatch 2 is a fast paced first-person shooter that requires decent computer performance to play at a high level. In order to run Overwatch 2 properly, Blizzard has a list of system requirements that tell players the minimum specifications to run the game. It is suggested to ensure that your...
Warzone 2 Playlist Update: Jan. 18
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has a new Playlist for the week of Jan. 18. Here's what fans can expect from the update. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both receive regular updates that typically introduce or bring back modes for players to explore. With player count rapidly decreasing for Warzone 2, Playlist updates are a great opportunity to entice players to return to the Battle Royale.
New Apex Legends Update Pushes Out Olympus From Rotation
Yesterday, Respawn rolled out an update in Apex Legends that removed the Olympus from the current map rotation. It's been a rough few weeks for Apex fans lately, after battling against numerous issues from bugs to server connection drops. Players have been reporting all sorts of issues that meant that many couldn't even hop into a game, such as an "Engine Error - UI Images Ran Out of Room" pop-up.
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus Leaderboard
Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus event is ongoing, and by the end of the week, players will have found out which hero is the godliest of them all. As part of the event, Blizzard introduced a leaderboard that tallies the scores made by individual heroes in the new, limited-time deathmatch mode. At the end of the event, the hero that tops the leaderboard will be immortalized with a marble statue in their honor, to be seen by players on the Ilios Ruins map. Players also have the opportunity to complete a new battle pass and challenges to earn new cosmetics.
