ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

New Neb. governor touts ‘historic’ package of tax cuts

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled a package of proposed tax cuts on Wednesday that he labeled as “historic” and making Nebraska more competitive with other states. The package includes a gradual reduction in state personal and corporate income tax rates to a flat, 3.99% — which mirrors the rate recently adopted in Iowa — and a shift in the funding of community colleges off property taxes.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Neb. state employee union wins right to wear blue jeans

LINCOLN — In a battle over wearing blue jeans, a state employees union has prevailed. On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court upheld a ruling that the State Department of Health and Human Services had overstepped its bounds by changing the dress code — and banning blue jeans and other casual dress — in violation of its labor contract.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Neb. Commissioners to consider funding for community outdoor projects

LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider awarding funds for outdoor community projects when it meets Jan. 20 in Lincoln. Commissioners will consider staff recommendations to approve grants for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program and outdoor trail projects for federal funding through the Recreational Trails Program.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Help stop wildlife crime with new reporting tool

Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens

PAPILLION — Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300 (not including robots that are to work alongside the humans). The launch announced Tuesday comes later than the originally projected 2022 opening date, but sooner...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

NSP, NDOT urge preparedness ahead of major winter storm

LINCOLN, NEB.— The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation urge Nebraskans to be ready for significant travel impacts from the upcoming winter storm. Heavy snowfall is expected across much of the state, with the potential for a foot of snow along a line from southwest to northeast Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
DENVER, CO
Panhandle Post

Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of Panhandle

A developing storm system will push across Colorado late on Tuesday bringing widespread snowfall to most of the area. The heaviest snow potential will be south of the North Platte River Valley near the Colorado border. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the southern Nebraska Panhandle and eastern...
COLORADO STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy