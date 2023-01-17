Read full article on original website
Related
Watchdog: State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist
LINCOLN — Every Wednesday morning during Nebraska legislative sessions, a group of about a dozen state senators gather over breakfast for a Bible study led by a former pastor who used to be a county Republican Party chairman. Later in the day, over a provided lunch, Arin Hess, the...
Advocates say restoring voting rights for felons would improve public safety
LINCOLN — Advocates for restoring voting rights of convicted felons said Friday that such a step would remove a “punitive” stigma and improve public safety. “People who are engaged are less likely to reoffend,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, at a press conference sponsored by the Voting Rights Restoration Coalition.
Neb. senators complete bill introductions, fall short of record volume
LINCOLN — State senators have wrapped up the bill introduction period for the 2023 session, falling short of filing a record number of proposals. A total of 812 legislative bills were introduced through Wednesday — the deadline for bill introduction — which is short of the record 885 bills introduced in 1997 for a similar 90-day session.
Neb. senator pushes Parole Board changes, pot decriminalization
LINCOLN — Nebraska Parole Board members who miss more than three meetings a year would lose their seat on the panel that decides which state prisoners can re-enter society early, under a bill State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha introduced Wednesday. He said he did so, in part, because...
Advocates push yet again for medical marijuana in Neb.
LINCOLN — Advocates for legalizing cannabis for medical use are trying again in 2023, despite at least eight years of setbacks in Nebraska. “There is one thing we will not do, and that is give up,” said Crista Eggers of Gretna, whose son suffers from intractable epileptic seizures.
Senator: Semiconductor plant would have biggest impact 'since corn'
LINCOLN — Nebraska needs to tap into the federal push to increase domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, an effort that could create more than 4,700 jobs paying an average of $84,500 per year, State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha said Thursday. This week, McDonnell introduced Legislative Bill 616, which would...
New Neb. governor touts ‘historic’ package of tax cuts
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled a package of proposed tax cuts on Wednesday that he labeled as “historic” and making Nebraska more competitive with other states. The package includes a gradual reduction in state personal and corporate income tax rates to a flat, 3.99% — which mirrors the rate recently adopted in Iowa — and a shift in the funding of community colleges off property taxes.
Neb. state employee union wins right to wear blue jeans
LINCOLN — In a battle over wearing blue jeans, a state employees union has prevailed. On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court upheld a ruling that the State Department of Health and Human Services had overstepped its bounds by changing the dress code — and banning blue jeans and other casual dress — in violation of its labor contract.
Pillen wants $2.5B in new funding for schools, tax relief
LINCOLN — Every school district in Nebraska would receive at least $1,500 per student in state aid for K-12 education, and the state would pick up more of the tab for special education, under a set of three school funding proposals that Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled Tuesday. “All of...
Nebraska State Fair announces 2023 theme: Whatever Your Flavor
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-Whatever your flavor, you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. "Whatever Your Flavor" has been officially unveiled as this year's State Fair theme. Fair officials like to point to both the literal and figurative meanings of “flavor.”. "Everyone loves fair food, whether it's the traditional...
Neb. Commissioners to consider funding for community outdoor projects
LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider awarding funds for outdoor community projects when it meets Jan. 20 in Lincoln. Commissioners will consider staff recommendations to approve grants for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program and outdoor trail projects for federal funding through the Recreational Trails Program.
Help stop wildlife crime with new reporting tool
Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens
PAPILLION — Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300 (not including robots that are to work alongside the humans). The launch announced Tuesday comes later than the originally projected 2022 opening date, but sooner...
NSP, NDOT urge preparedness ahead of major winter storm
LINCOLN, NEB.— The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation urge Nebraskans to be ready for significant travel impacts from the upcoming winter storm. Heavy snowfall is expected across much of the state, with the potential for a foot of snow along a line from southwest to northeast Nebraska.
Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
NPPD beginning siting study for small modular nuclear reactors
Columbus, Neb. – Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is beginning the process of studying sites that could have the potential to host advanced small modular nuclear reactors. Advanced small modular reactors are a new type of nuclear reactor being designed, that are more scalable and have more refined safety...
Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of Panhandle
A developing storm system will push across Colorado late on Tuesday bringing widespread snowfall to most of the area. The heaviest snow potential will be south of the North Platte River Valley near the Colorado border. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the southern Nebraska Panhandle and eastern...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0