Read full article on original website
Related
What is Primal Reversion in Pokémon GO?
Pokémon GO players with Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn tickets will be able to use Primal Reversion on Groudon and Kyogre caught during Primal Raids.
When Does Pokémon GO Lunar New Year 2023 End?
Pokémon GO players will put their luck to the test with the Lunar New Year event coming on Jan. 19. Over the course of the event, players will be seeing several Pokémon that have otherwise been rare and hard to encounter be featured.
Can Larvitar be Shiny in Pokémon GO?
Shiny Larvitar can be found in Pokémon GO, and the upcoming Community Day will give higher chances to finding the shiny variation.
League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards
Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
Overwatch 2 Player Count January 2023
Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular games on the planet, but just how popular is it?. Overwatch 2 became an instant multiplayer smash hit when it released late last year, delivering the long-awaited sequel to its beloved hero shooter Overwatch. Overwatch 2 brought with it a total overhaul of the game's systems as well as a truckload of new content which continues to be regularly added to the game, ranging from new maps, heroes and seasonal events.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
How to Change Ping Color in Warzone 2
Players can get an edge in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 by changing their ping color. Warzone 2 players use pings to effectively communicate with their teammates on the battle royale game. Pings can mark an enemy team, a POI, or fresh loot. The feature is the best way to give your teammates an exact location of a specific target in game.
Lost Ark Witcher Event Start Date
Lost Ark is gearing up for its Wild Witcher crossover event. Here's when the festivities are set to begin.
Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event Announced
Respawn has announced the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event in Apex Legends. Here's everything players can expect to see during its run. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
How to Unlock Miss Fortune Item in League of Legends
There are numerous new rewards that players can acquire in League of Legends, especially with the recent Lunar Revel event. These rewards involve new skins and chromas, in-game emotes, and even profile icons. In addition to the Lunar Revel event, League of Legends has also begun season 13 and made...
How to Watch Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct: Platforms, Times Revealed
There is a game reveal event called Developer_Direct that's presented by Xbox and Bethesda. The event will showcase games and updates on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET. Tune into Xbox and Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the event.
Isaac Clarke Coming to Fortnite on Jan. 23, According to Leaks
Leaks of a Dead Space x Fortnite crossover reveal an Isaac Clarke outfit coming to the Battle Royale.
Does Paralives Have a Release Date?
An open-world single-player simulation game in the same vein as The Sims, but with its own twist, is in development.
No PUBG Xbox Event Mode This Week as PUBG Corp Continues Vikendi Work
There will be no PUBG Xbox event mode this week, PUBG Corp confirmed. The developer will continue to focus on preparing Vikendi for Xbox release.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Current Ranked System is Here to Stay
Overwatch 2 was released a few months ago, and the Ranked system has been altered from the original game. Similar to the Ranked systems in other games, Overwatch 2 has seven Ranked tiers that range from Bronze to Grandmaster. Additionally, there are five divisions within each tier that will help players keep track of their progress. An important thing to note is that a player's rank from the original Overwatch will carry over into the sequel.
Fortnite v23.20 Update Adds New Reality Augments: Full Patch Notes Detailed
Epic Games has rolled out the latest update to Fortnite Chapter 4. Version 23.20 sees a variety of new features hit the Battle Royale. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season
When Does Fire Emblem Engage Release?
The newest game in the Fire Emblem series, Fire Emblem Engage, is set to release Jan. 20, 2023.
Hogwarts Legacy Pre-Order Bonuses: Standard, Deluxe, Collectors
Players who pre-order Hogwarts Legacy will get exclusive bonuses when it releases in February depending on what edition they purchase.
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Release Date
The new season of League of Legends started a little over a week ago, which included a revamped ranked mode and numerous changes to champions. Although Riot Games altered the meta a little bit with the first patch of Season 13, players are still experiencing a lack of champion diversity. Tanks are still relevant in the meta, but the new adjustment to Jax has made him one of the most prominent picks in the top lane and opened the meta to some bruisers.
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 End Date
The new Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 end date is not specified, but should be sometime in early March. Usually, the first act ends within a couple months of the initial release.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0