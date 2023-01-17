ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Twins trade Luis Arráez to Marlins for Pablo López, prospects

The Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins are making a late offseason swap involving an All-Star and a quality young starting pitcher. The Twins are trading second baseman Luis Arráez to the Marlins for pitcher Pablo López, per multiple reports. Minnesota reportedly will also receive two prospects in the deal, including infielder Jose Salas, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported. Salas, 19, is the Marlins’ No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
NFL divisional round odds: Best bets for Cowboys-49ers, Giants-Eagles

It’s been tough sledding for this column over the last two weeks, thanks to an uneventful 1-7 slide at the betting window. Our best bets are 41-41-1, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
Giants never a factor in 3rd loss to Eagles this season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With the Giants' season in the balance, coach Brian Daboll punted on a comeback. Yes, New York was down 21 points early in the fourth quarter, and while the divisional playoff game seemed out of reach, wilder comebacks have been pulled off in the playoffs. At...
