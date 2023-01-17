Read full article on original website
Twins trade Luis Arráez to Marlins for Pablo López, prospects
The Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins are making a late offseason swap involving an All-Star and a quality young starting pitcher. The Twins are trading second baseman Luis Arráez to the Marlins for pitcher Pablo López, per multiple reports. Minnesota reportedly will also receive two prospects in the deal, including infielder Jose Salas, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported. Salas, 19, is the Marlins’ No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
NFL divisional round odds: Best bets for Cowboys-49ers, Giants-Eagles
It’s been tough sledding for this column over the last two weeks, thanks to an uneventful 1-7 slide at the betting window. Our best bets are 41-41-1, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
World Baseball Classic 2023 odds: Three WBC futures bets to make now
Welcome back, Class! I have a new assignment for you. We are less than 50 days away from the World Baseball Classic, and odds are now available for you to bet on who will win this tournament's fifth installment. Not every national team roster has been finalized, but we have...
Giants never a factor in 3rd loss to Eagles this season
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With the Giants' season in the balance, coach Brian Daboll punted on a comeback. Yes, New York was down 21 points early in the fourth quarter, and while the divisional playoff game seemed out of reach, wilder comebacks have been pulled off in the playoffs. At...
