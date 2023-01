The Iowa State men’s basketball team had a visit from an ‘old friend’ last night in Hilton Coliseum..but we’ll get to that in a second. After dropping a tough loss to No. 2 Kansas in Lawrence 62-60 Saturday afternoon, the Cyclones were fueled with more motivation than they already had for this matchup. No. 12 Iowa State hosted No. 7 Texas, Tuesday night and came out victorious 78-67. Senior guard Jaren Holmes led all scorers with 21 points.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO