ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 53

Houston.
5d ago

If i was Charles or King William, here's what i would SAY; You've ALL probably wondered WHY we have not responded to the comments, gossip untrue facts that Harry and Meghan have made. I would respect if if they wanted to sit down and have conversation like Heiwn Adults instead of doing interviews for MONEY. However, i would NOT be at their game of playing field so it is my honor and duty to do what is best for thw Royal families, Monarchy and to protect it. FROM THIS DAY FORWARD, Harry and Meghan have been STRIPPED by there TITLES Effective Immediately. Due to their actions, THEY will NO longer hold ANY gatherings that are associated with the Monarchy including FUNDS and because of there outlandish behavior, it gives me mo choice but to GRANT there wishes of WANTING TO BE LEFT ALONE.

Reply(1)
31
teresa sanders
5d ago

I wouldn't trust him. he has to swear his alliance to the monarchy if he's there. he will make a scene. if he comes he shouldn't come as a prince just a spectator.

Reply
15
Jasmine Ly
5d ago

I just hope this "peace talk" doesn't mean KC3 is giving in to the Harkles' demands. KC3 needs to let Hawwy be a big boy and face the consequences of his and his awful wife's public lies and accusations. IMO, Harold and Rachel have never been held accountable for what they say or do but expect other's (who have called them out on their lies or just simply hate them for being horrible human beings) to respect them. Such hypocrisy and BS.

Reply
11
Related
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Was Reportedly Upset After Pippa Middleton Snubbed Her Before Wedding; Kate Middleton Sister ‘Initially Declined’ to Have Suits Star on Her Big Day

Meghan Markle was not thrilled that she wasn't invited to Pippa Middleton's big day, according to a report. Did Pippa Middleton Snub Meghan Markle At Her Wedding?. Pippa Middleton tied the knot with James Matthews in 2017. At the time, Prince Harry was already dating Meghan Markle. Pippa and Prince...
Popculture

King Charles Bars Royal Family Member From Buckingham Palace

King Charles wasted little time making it clear he was now on the throne. According to The Sun, the former prince has removed a fellow Royal Family member from Buckingham Palace. The outlet reports that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is no longer allowed to have an office in the building and cannot use the address going forward.
Us Weekly

CNN Anchor Don Lemon Doesn’t ‘Understand’ Why Prince Harry Discussed Alleged Prince William Fight in ‘Spare’

Prince Harry’s Spare memoir details his estranged relationships with the royal family, including brother Prince William, and the book has already sparked backlash. “Everyone has a family. I have arguments in my family. Am I going to put that out there for the whole world to see?” Don Lemon said during the Thursday, January 5, broadcast of CNN This […]
Us Weekly

King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir

Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
netflixjunkie.com

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’

It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
New York Post

Royal family thinks Prince Harry has been ‘kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan’

Prince Harry’s family believes he’s been “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy” and his wife, Meghan Markle, according to a report. Harry admitted in his memoir, “Spare,” that as far back as 2019, Prince William feared his brother “was being ‘brainwashed'” by therapy — sparking the final fight in their tense relationship. Now a royal source has told the Independent that the family fears it has fully lost him to the cult-like beliefs it clearly blames on his California actress wife, Markle. “He has been kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan,” the source told the UK paper. “It is impossible for him...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
netflixjunkie.com

“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.
epicstream.com

King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role

King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
Prevention

Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges

Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Reveals What He Loved About Ex Chelsy Davy, How Queen Influenced Their Split

Prince Harry recounted his previous romances in his book Spare. Among the relationships he revisited was with his then-long-time girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. Prince William's younger brother shared the things about his ex-girlfriend, Davy, that he loved. Apparently, he loved how she carried out her free-spirited lifestyle. "I loved Chels’ ease,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy