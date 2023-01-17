If i was Charles or King William, here's what i would SAY; You've ALL probably wondered WHY we have not responded to the comments, gossip untrue facts that Harry and Meghan have made. I would respect if if they wanted to sit down and have conversation like Heiwn Adults instead of doing interviews for MONEY. However, i would NOT be at their game of playing field so it is my honor and duty to do what is best for thw Royal families, Monarchy and to protect it. FROM THIS DAY FORWARD, Harry and Meghan have been STRIPPED by there TITLES Effective Immediately. Due to their actions, THEY will NO longer hold ANY gatherings that are associated with the Monarchy including FUNDS and because of there outlandish behavior, it gives me mo choice but to GRANT there wishes of WANTING TO BE LEFT ALONE.
I wouldn't trust him. he has to swear his alliance to the monarchy if he's there. he will make a scene. if he comes he shouldn't come as a prince just a spectator.
I just hope this "peace talk" doesn't mean KC3 is giving in to the Harkles' demands. KC3 needs to let Hawwy be a big boy and face the consequences of his and his awful wife's public lies and accusations. IMO, Harold and Rachel have never been held accountable for what they say or do but expect other's (who have called them out on their lies or just simply hate them for being horrible human beings) to respect them. Such hypocrisy and BS.
